FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2023

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - DECEMBER 15, 2022, 9:00 EET



During 2023, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

FY 2022 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 23, 2023

FY 2022 Annual Report: released during Week 11

Business Review, January–March (Q1): April 26, 2023

Half-year report, January–June (Q2): July 20, 2023

Business Review, January–September (Q3): October 25, 2023





SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 24, 2023, in Helsinki, Finland.

SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.



