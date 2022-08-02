Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2022 Now Online
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2022 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:
contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer; and
The financial returns for the second quarter of 2022 cover the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
