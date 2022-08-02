U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.78
    +14.15 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,720.63
    -77.77 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,471.36
    +102.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.98
    +16.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.94
    +2.05 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    20.19
    -0.17 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    -0.0070 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7030
    +0.0970 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2800
    +0.6410 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,386.61
    +204.98 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.76
    +16.94 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2022 Now Online

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2022 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

  • at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or

  • at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the second quarter of 2022 cover the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c0920.html

Recommended Stories