Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2022 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2022 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or





at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the second quarter of 2022 cover the period from April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

