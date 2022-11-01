U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.90
    -12.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,659.15
    -73.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,920.47
    -67.68 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.95
    +13.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    +1.92 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +12.90 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.60 (+3.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0560
    -0.0210 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2080
    -0.5060 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,437.99
    +38.61 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.91
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Third Quarter of 2022 Now Online

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the third quarter of 2022 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

  • at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or

  • at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the third quarter of 2022 cover the period from July 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c8248.html

Recommended Stories