Financial Sciences Announces Enhanced Cost Accounting and SOFR Compounding in ATOM

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Sciences Corporation, a provider of advanced treasury, risk management, and corporate governance software solutions, today announced the addition of comprehensive cost accounting and SOFR compounding features to its ATOM integrated debt and credit management platform. This new functionality enables companies to replace spreadsheets used for manual debt and credit tracking with a fully automated and integrated solution for managing their debt issuance programs.

ATOM provides comprehensive support for the debt management lifecycle, from establishing a credit facility to debt issuance, forecasting, accounting, and fee management. All functionality is integrated on a single platform for instant visibility into a company's funding programs.

"ATOM is already a proven leader in the industry for the strength of its debt management modules," said Alf Newlin, Managing Director of Financial Sciences Corporation. "By adding enhanced support for cost accounting and additional support for Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) compounding conventions, we ensure that ATOM continues to be the leading solution for the changing debt management needs of today's modern treasury."

ATOM supports a broad range of instruments and structures. Integrated credit facility automation, including letters of credit, and automation for corporate debt, commercial paper, securitized debt and other deal types streamline operations while "what-if" cash flow forecasting helps model debt servicing scenarios for better decision making.

Founded in 1987, Financial Sciences Corporation is a trusted provider of ATOM, a suite of solutions for treasury operations, risk management and corporate governance used by multinational corporations and financial institutions around the globe. For more information, please visit www.fisci.com.

