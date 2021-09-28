U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.75
    -36.25 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,610.00
    -133.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,959.00
    -235.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.70
    -7.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.10
    +0.65 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.90
    -18.10 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    -0.50 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.07
    +3.32 (+18.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    -0.0098 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4290
    +0.4510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,887.23
    -1,875.48 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.96
    -62.56 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.25
    -29.15 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Financial Sector Conference Concludes its First Focused Event of the Financial Sector Conference Talks

·3 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- On Monday, 27 September 2021, the Financial Sector Conference (FSC) concluded its first focused event of the 'Financial Sector Conference Talks', organized by the Financial Sector Development Program's partners (Finance Ministry – Saudi Central bank – CMA) and held at Rafal tower in Riyadh.

Financial Sector Conference Talks Logo
Financial Sector Conference Talks Logo

The opening speech of the event was delivered by H.E. Dr. Fahad Al-Mubarak, Governor of the Central Saudi Bank, where he shed lights on Growing Global Trend in Sustainability and Climate Change.

The first panel of the event discussed "KSA ESG Ecosystem: Opportunities and Challenges". The session was moderated by Mr. Jamie Sanz, MD & Head, Sovereign Advisory, Societe Generale, and attended by H.E. Mr. Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, Chairman, Capital Market Authority (CMA), Mr. Hani Almediani, Acting CEO of NDMC, and Eng. Fahad Al-Ajlan President, KAPSARC.

The second panel entitled "ESG Capital Markets: The New Investment Landscape", was moderated by Mr. Jean Mercer, Vice-Chairman, Capital Markets, HSBC. The panel hosted the following speakers: Mr. Timothée Jaulin, Head of ESG Development & Advocacy, Amundi Asset Management, Ms. Polina Kurdyavko, Bluebay Asset Management, & Partner - EM Senior Sovereign PM, Mr. Manish Manchandya, Group CFO, Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and Mr. Paddy Padmanathan, President and CEO ACWA Power.

On behalf of the Minister of Finance, the ceremony was concluded by Mr. Abdulaziz Alrasheed, Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal & International Relations, Chairman of Supervisory Committee of Financial Sector Conference, as he highlighted the kingdom's efforts towards sustainability.

This event is the first talk of an introductory series for the second edition of FSC set to be held in the first quarter of 2022, aimed to discuss the growing role of ESG and the overall efforts to fill the financing gaps, achieve sustainable financing aligned with the UN sustainability objectives, and direct the financial institutions to make value in the long run with ESG instruments; to reach sustainable capitalistic markets and increase the sustainable financing scope.

The event brought together entrepreneurs to communicate and exchange ideas and experiences, to discuss the investment opportunities in developing the Saudi finance sector, especially, that it attracts local, regional and international entrepreneurs, representatives of public and private sectors, including high-profile international consultations and financial institutions, credit agencies, and experts in financing, investment, banks and insurance.

It is worth mentioning, that the second edition of the Financial Sector Conference has sought, since its launch in 2019, to achieve interdependence integration within the financial sector ecosystem through its various tools and means. In addition, it aspired to achieve sustainable growth within a resilient financial stability framework, while employing innovative tools for the development and management of services.

This conference is one of the Financial Sector Development Program's initiatives, launched by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs as one of Vision2030 programs, which aims to realize Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, through creating a diversified and effective financial sector that supports the development of the national economy.

To watch the event, please click here: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BRJjnzlLqaJw

Tweet: Financial Sector Conference Concludes its First Focused Event of the Financial Sector Conference Talks

Link: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BRJjnzlLqaJw

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-sector-conference-concludes-its-first-focused-event-of-the-financial-sector-conference-talks-301386513.html

SOURCE Saudi Ministry of Finance

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c3117.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.

  • Tech Stocks Are Sliding, Oil and Yields Are Surging—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock market futures for the Nasdaq-100 fell 1.3% as the technology-heavy index comes under pressure from rising bond yields.

  • Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Does the September share price for QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

    Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate. The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time. Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit

  • Oil prices head above $80 per barrel as fuel crisis beds in

    The oil price has not headed above $80 in around three years.