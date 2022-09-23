Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the September Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3R7Yycm
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 27th
September 22nd Agenda
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
OTCQX: TKGBY | Istanbul Stock Exchange: GARAN
Victory Bancorp Inc.
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. De C.V.
OTCQX: GBOOY | Bolsa Mexicana de Valores: GFNORTEO
American Riviera Bancorp
OTCQX: ARBV
Isabella Bank Corp.
OTCQX: ISBA
Bank of San Francisco
OTCQX: BSFO
Bigg Digital Assets Inc.
OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG
Solution Financial Inc.
OTCQX: SLNFF | TSX: SFI
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com