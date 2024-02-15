Financial Times 2024 MBA Ranking: 10 Biggest Surprises

What good would a ranking be without a few surprises or shocks?

On this score, the new 2024 Financial Times Global MBA ranking doesn’t disappoint. The thunderbolts are many, from the return of The Wharton School to rank first to the worst ranking ever achieved by the Stanford Graduate School of Business, which placed 23rd in the ranking.

As usual, we pull apart the new ranking, parse many of its detailed metrics, and bring to light its biggest surprises.

1) What Matters Most — And Why

The Financial Times uses 21 different metrics in its annual evaluation of the world’s best full-time MBA programs. Yet, many of those statistics have little to nothing to do with the actual quality of the MBA experience.

If you’re a prospective student, do you care how many professors at a business school have a Ph.D., which pretty much means they have never had any experience in the real world of business? Or does it matter to you whether a business school’s advisory board has a certain number of members with an international background? Or would you choose a program based on the faculty’s ability to be published in the top academic journals that are read by a handful of other academics and have little to no relevance to business practice?

Of course not. Yet, these are among the 21 metrics the FT uses to rank business schools. Curiously, if not ironically, the single best measure for a would-be student is the overall satisfaction with the school and the MBA program by alumni. The FT gathers this information from its alumni surveys and even reports it in the data dump that it publishes with what it does measure. The newspaper does not include in its ranking what matters most to prospective students: the overall satisfaction of the people who have been through an MBA program.

If it did, the results of the ranking would look quite different. Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, instead of ranking 23rd, would top its ranking. Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business would come in second, and the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business would take third place (see below). To smartly use the FT’s overall satisfaction metric, we looked at the results over the past three years (the only years in which this data has been made public by the FT). We combined all three years of data, giving twice the emphasis on the most recent data.

When it comes to alumni opinion, multiple years of data are far more compelling and telling than a single year, which is more likely to be subject to an anomaly. To make our list, an MBA program had to be ranked by the FT in all three years. And sure, the differences among schools on this metric can be slight, particularly at the top. Even so, from our perspective, this is what should matter to would-be applicants.





Architectural and exterior photography of Henry R. Kravis Hall and David Geffen Hall, by photographer Iwan Baan

Stock photos of the CBS Manhattanville campus

2) Columbia Business School Returns to Earth

It was just too good to stay true. Last year, Columbia Business School finally reached its potential. Home to a legendary finance program, CBS was long regaled as a feeder of Wall Street talent. Even more, it had ranked among The Financial Times’ Top 5 in 17 of the past 25 years. In recent years, it opened a new campus and established itself as a top destination for climate change programming. Esteemed faculty, deep resources, and perfect location: Columbia Business School enjoyed all the advantages. In 2023, The Financial Times finally recognized CBS as the top MBA program in the world.

Talk about a statement! It was a reminder that Harvard and Penn weren’t the only Ivies at the top of the heap. The ranking reflected the culmination of a long reinvention to turn CBS into a high-tech, future-focused program that connected every constituency and leveraged every imaginable Manhattan advantage.

It's never easy to repeat as the world’s top business school. Stanford GSB last achieved the feat in 2018-2019. Now, the school ranks 23rd in the world. London Business School enjoyed a three-year run in the top spot from 2009-2011 and Wharton either held or tied for the #1 from 2001-2009. Could CBS be the latest to break out of being a one-year wonder?

Afraid not.

Talk about misfortune. The Wharton School – the #1 program in the 2022 FT ranking – didn’t participate last year. They didn’t make that mistake again in 2024, returning to claim the top spot. INSEAD, which has long followed CBS’ example of ranking 2nd-5th, clung to the #2 spot for the second consecutive year. To pile on, CBS ran into white-hot SDA Bocconi, which ultimately tied it for 3rd.

Disappointing? Maybe … but Columbia still ranked ahead of its M7 counterparts at Harvard, Stanford, Chicago Booth, Northwestern Kellogg, and MIT Sloan. A few years ago, you had to wonder if CBS might get replaced in the M7 by Yale SOM or Dartmouth Tuck. At times, you might even entertain the notion that NYU Stern might someday become the best program in New York City as NYU Stern considering how it tight-roped along the edge of the Top 10.

Well, you won’t hear that skepticism about Columbia Business School anymore! They may have fallen off their perch, but they are in a position to grab it back next year.

In the end, you could say CBS suffered the proverbial death by a thousand cuts in 2024. On a positive note, salary rose from $226,359 to $232,760 – good for 4th. The problem

is, it was $13,012 behind #1 Wharton, with the metric accounting for 16% of the ranking. In Salary Increase, another metric with a 16% weight, CBS slipped from 132% to 127%. While the percentage was higher than Wharton (121%) and INSEAD (110%), it fell short of SDA Bocconi (135%). At the same time, CBS dropped two spots to 4th on Faculty Research, which carries a 10% weight (and where Wharton ranked #1). While 3-Month Placement is only worth 2% of the rank, CBS fell hard here, going from 92% to 81% -- the lowest percentage of the schools that either ranked above them (or tied them).

Compared against Wharton, INSEAD, and SDA Bocconi, Columbia Business School enjoyed the highest score for Alumni Network and Career Progress, even moving up 6 spots on the latter, for a combined 7% weight. With 89% of surveyed CBS survey respondents saying the school enabled them to Achieve Their Goals, CBS tied Wharton in a metric worth a 4% weight.

Beyond that, CBS fared poorly in remaining measures against Wharton, INSEAD and SDA Bocconi. Among the four schools, CBS ranked lowest for Carbon Footprint, ESG Coursework, International Coursework, and International Mobility. It ranked 2nd of four in Career Services and Section Diversity (behind SDA Bocconi in both), and 3rd for Value For Money (ranking 76th against Wharton’s 95th). The death blow: CBS finished 3rd for percentages of International Students, International Faculty, Female Students, and Female Faculty – a combined 12% weight.

With CBS’ new buildings earning LEED Gold Certification and the school’s increasing investment in Sustainability, you can expect Carbon Footprint and ESG Coursework to emerge as a strength. With Pay and Research being strengths – and carrying over a quarter of the weight – CBS will always remain competitive near the very top of the FT rankings. While 2024 may be a disappointment to CBS, they can take comfort in Schadenfreude: cross-town rival NYU Stern has fallen seven spots in two years.

Esade Campus

3) Is Esade Poised For a Big Run?

SDA Bocconi has become a Financial Times legend. You’ve probably heard this story before. In 2008, SDA Bocconi ranked 48th in the world. Slowly – but surely – the school climbed. In 2013, SDA Bocconi finished 39th. Five years later, the school made it to 29th – a 19-spot improvement over a decade. By 2020, they’d reached 12th and clawed their way up to 6th last year.

This year, SDA Bocconi is tied for 3rd, beating out everyone from the Stanford Graduate School of Business to London Business School. And it wasn’t just a methodology-driven anomaly either, as Esade ranked 1st in Bloomberg Businessweek’s European Business School Ranking last year.

So who is on deck to repeat SDA’s Bocconi’s historic rise? Well, all the highest-ranked non-American programs – INSEAD, HEC Paris, London Business School, IESE – have been Top 10 programs with The Financial Times at one point or another. In 2019, CEIBS was the pride of Asia, ranking 5th in the world. This year, the school continued its freefall to 21st. IE Business School might come close to being a SDA Bocconi-level wonder. However, the program’s seesawing invites skepticism. After all, IE ranked 8th in 2017 before cratering to 31st in 2019, dipping further to 40th in 2022 before rocketing back to 20th in 2024.

For our money, Esade Business School is the one to keep your eyes on in the coming year. This year, the program leaped from 30th to 17th, putting the program in striking distance of an entirely new class of business schools. A case-driven program known for innovation and technology, ESADE ranked as the #3 MBA entrepreneurship program in the world by Poets&Quants last year. Launched by entrepreneurs in 1958, the Barcelona program also finished as the 3rd-best program for Entrepreneurship by Bloomberg Businessweek in 2023 as well.

Sure enough, the program operates off a credo that fits the modern MBA aesthetic: “We don’t predict the future, we create it.”

How did Esade boost itsstock through The Financial Times MBA Ranking this year? Like most programs, Esade’s ranking was a matter of hits-and-misses. Over the past year, the program lost ground in Alumni Network (47th to 54th), Career Progress (11th to 21st), Career Services (48th to 53rd), and International Course Experience (3rd to 13th). Together, these measures account for 18% of the FT weight. Funny thing is, weighted salary rose from $157,209 to $182,414 in a measure that holds a 16% weight. In terms of salary increase, that improved from 131% to 151% in another metric with a 16% weight. In Faculty Research, worth a 10% weight, Esade boosted its rank from 78th to 65th. For Carbon Footprint, Esade actually leaped 47 spots from 51st to 4th – in just one year (at 4% weight). At the same time, Esade finished 2nd for Sector Diversity – the range of industries students worked in before starting their MBA (3% weight).

In other words, Esade is increasingly scoring high in the areas valued by The Financial Times, with plenty of ceiling for improvement in areas where the school has shown past strength. Overall, the program is devoting even greater resources to STEM and international learning according to Jan Hohberger, associate director of the Esade Full-Time MBA, in a 2023 interview with P&Q. Hohberger notes that the school’s objective is “to be recognized as the most relevant and connected business school in the world.” That’s particularly valuable for a program where, Hohberger says, “over 30% of our students are “triple jumpers” (changing their countries, functions, and industries) and more than 70% are “double jumpers.””

“It’s fair to say that the Esade MBA provides a transformational experience, which goes far beyond professional knowledge,” Hohberger adds. “I’ve had several conversations with students who dreamed of a specific role and got a relevant offer through the MBA. However, the MBA also made them refocus their dreams and they ended up pursuing a very different option. This shows that the Esade MBA is a place to prepare and accelerate careers but also a space for learning, reflection, and potential reorientation.”

And that doesn’t count Esade’s Barcelona’s digs, either. “In winter, you can go skiing in the Pyrenees and, on the same day, eat mussels at the beach, drink a glass of sangria, and enjoy the sun,” says ’23 alum Florian Burmeister.

Alas, Esade isn’t the only viable candidate to be the next SDA Bocconi. Look no further than France’s ESCP Business School. In 2022, ESCP ranked 52nd. Five years earlier, it had finished 74th. This year, it slid into the 25th spot with The Financial Times. In other words, it has moved up 49 spots in seven years! In some ways, the ESCP difference resembles Esade. For one, ESCP ranked #1 in Sector Diversity, along with going 3rd and 11th for International Course Experience and Internal Mobility – with the former being exactly where Esade ranked in 2023. In addition, ESCP also finished 2nd for Value for Money and 3rd for ESG and Net Zero Teaching, each representing a one-spot improvement.

So what’s holding ESCP back? Think money. For pay, ESCP comes in at $143,907. And salary percentage increase – 106% -- ranks 69th. Considering ESCP’s 99% placement rate – and increasing prestige – those numbers may be poised to rise too. That could be the ticket for ESCP breaking into the global elite.



The view of Barcelona from the IESE campus

4) INSEAD & IESE Keep A Steady Course

The headlines always go to the big moves. Changes at the top and the risers-and-fallers – surges that portend a change in the usual order.

Maybe that’s why INSEAD and IESE Business School don’t get enough love in the rankings. You take them for granted. They are the steadies. Every year, you’ll find them in the same band. They don’t move up-or-down much. Instead, they are models for consistency. Their fundamentals are solid and their identities are consistent. That’s why you won’t often find them in a “surprise” story. Call this dependability a testament to excellence in management – forward thinking and responsive – ever able to attract talent who buy in and allocate resources for the highest return.

Over the past decade, INSEAD has ranked 2nd through 5th, with pit stops at #1 in 2016 and 2021. This year, the school didn’t really stand out in any area. In Faculty Research, a 10% weight, INSEAD cracked the Top 10 (at 10). It also moved up a spot on ESG Programming at 8th. In its biggest move, INSEAD also jumped from 53rd to 13th in Carbon Footprint, an area where the school is devoting increasing resources. As expected from the ‘Business School for the World,’ INSEAD posted a 96% international student population, one of the best in the world.

Beyond that, INSEAD performs well because its data and survey results tend to be middle of the pack or better. The school ranked 20th for Alumni Network and 23rd for Value For Money. In International Course Experience and International Mobility, INSEAD finishes just outside the Top 10 at 11th and 13th respectively. Where it really counts, INSEAD holds its own. In Weighted Salary, carrying a 16% weight, INSEAD ranks 16th at $198,904. In Pre-MBA Pay Increase, INSEAD technically ranks 59th at 110%...but within range of peer programs like Harvard Business School and London Business School. If anything, INSEAD is stable, losing 12 spots on Career Services, while holding relatively steady in Sector Diversity and Career Progress.

IESE is a bit more flashy than INSEAD, rankings-wise. Over the past five years, the school has shuffled from 13th (2020) to 4th (2021) to 10th (2022), to 3rd (2023), and finally to 5th (2024). Even more, IESE has stood out in several metrics. In Alumni Network and Career Services – two survey-driven measures worth a combined 7% weight – IESE ranked 5th and 8th respectively. Add to that, IESE finished 2nd and 7th for ESG and Net Zero Teaching and Carbon Footprint, a combined 7% weight. When alumni were asked if IESE helped them achieve their goal (aims), 91% said ‘Yes’ – third-best among the respondent pool.

That’s the good, but there is plenty of room for improvement. IESE’s Achilles Heel is Weighted Pay. At $186,334, IESE ranks between CEIBS (21st overall) and Georgetown McDonough (36th overall). And its 139% Pay Increase, places IESE 25th in the 2024 FT Ranking. Even more, IESE ranked near the bottom for Value for the Money, while hitting a tepid 36th for Faculty Research.

Of course, the 2024 Financial Times MBA Ranking does represent a return to sanity in some respects. Case in point: London Business School and HEC Paris. Both programs were knocked for a loop during COVID-19, ultimately tumbling out of the Top 10.

This year, they are returning from the wilderness – and taking their rightful place back among the elite international programs. In the case of LBS – which ranked as high as #2 in 2021 – the program jumped from 16th to 8th. At the same time, HEC Paris moved from 17th to 12th. Call it a return to normal. LBS’ recipe involved continuing to score high in Aims Achieved and Career Progress, while making marked improvements in International Course Experience (13th to 5th), ESG and Net Zero Teaching (37th to 12th), and Faculty Research (23rd to 7th). Like LBS, HEC Paris excelled in Career Progress and Aims Achievement, while ranking 2nd and 5th in International Course Experience and International Mobility.

The Financial Times MBA Ranking has been long known for turbulence. This year, it brings to mind a famous curse: “May you live in interesting times.” For programs like INSEAD and IESE – and even the London Business School and HEC Paris – maybe the reply would be this: “May you hold steady and avoid the dips.” After all, greatness isn’t defined by one memorable year. Instead, it is the product of consistent excellence year-after-year. This year, that steadiness is what differentiates INSEAD and IESE the most.

5) The Slippery Slope of a Major MBA Ranking

With every new ranking, there are really two stories. One is pretty obvious and gets plenty of coverage. The other, just as critical story, is often hidden from view. Yet for many business schools, that second story can be more consequential than the first.

And that story has to do with the schools that fall completely off the list and the schools that break into the ranking as a result. Last year, the single biggest ranking surprise was Wharton's disappearance of the Financial Times ranking. Wharton was disqualified because it could not meet the minimum response rate required by the Financial Times for its survey of alumni. This year, the most notable dropout was the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. It fell off the list for the very same reason.

"We're both surprised and disappointed because our alumni remain highly satisfied and engaged," says Matthew Ganderson, managing director of Ross' full-time MBA program. "In addition, we anticipated seeing an improvement in our ranking based on data collected from this year. Michigan Ross remains a top global and U.S. MBA program and we will continue to offer a best-in-class student and alumni experience.”

Ross was one of a dozen full-time MBA programs to disappear without a word of commentary by the FT. That also means that there are a dozen schools on this year's ranking that were not included a year ago.

When schools fall off a Top 100 list, it makes room for other schools to pop on the list. Wharton was just the most obvious return this year, coming back to take the top spot in the ranking. Many of these schools come in and out of the ranking, partly because they occupy ranks near the bottom which would make an MBA program vulnerable. Case in point: The University of Edinburgh's Business School. It returned to the list this year at a rank of 92nd, after being absent for three straight years. In 2020, the program was ranked 95th and in 2019 it placed 87th.

Financial Times 2013 MBA ranking

Is California now the center of the MBA universe?

6) California Dreaming Turns Into a Nightmare

Yeah, we wrote it: "California Dreaming: The Golden State Is The Golden Ticket."

A year, ago, this was one of P&Q’s big takeaways from The Financial Times MBA Ranking. We trumpeted California graduate business programs, noting there were as many Top 100 programs in the Golden State as there were in India. Just a year ago, Stanford GSB and Berkeley Haas ranked in the FT’s Top 10 (and UCLA Anderson and USC Marshall placed 14th and 21st respectively). I mean, UCLA Anderson even climbed 12 spots! Can you blame us for hyping how California had replaced the Atlantic Coast and Chicago (let alone Paris and London) as the “Center of the MBA universe”?

Funny how the world can change in one year. Stanford GSB? Choose any word – nosedive, collapse, death-drop – and you’ll accurately describe the GSB’s crash-landing at 23rd in 2024. Berkeley Haas? They skidded out of the Top 10 – and almost out of the Top 20 – to 19th. UCLA Anderson lost four spots, but can take comfort that they are now the highest-ranked California MBA program at 18th. And then there’s USC Marshall, which lost 12 spots to 33rd. This erased their progress, taking them back to roughly where they ranked in 2020.

Beyond the Big Four, UC Irvine’s Merage School managed to improve from 54th to 51st. By the same token, UC Davis tumbled out of the Top 100.

What happened to Stanford GSB? On the plus side, the school ranked #1 for weighted salary -- $250,650 – which accounts for 16% of a ranking’s weight. GSB alumni surveyed also gave their alma mater the highest score for Alumni Network, which comes down to the “effectiveness of the alumni network for career opportunities, starting companies, gaining new ideas, recruiting staff and providing event information.” At the same time, 94% of GSB alumni believed they had achieved their Aims in business school, the highest percentage of any program. Together, these measures cover nearly a quarter of the FT’s ranking weight.

Stanford MBA alumni even gave their school the highest satisfaction score – 9.975. However, this was a pyrrhic victory, as The Financial Times doesn’t weigh satisfaction in their ranking…no matter how relevant it is. And Alumni Satisfaction isn’t just a one-year blip: GSB respondents gave it a 9.98 average last year. In other words, the school has a legitimate claim: How can you discount what students say about the value of their experience?

Here’s another quirky fact: Stanford graduate salaries rose by nearly $1,800 and the school moved from 3rd to 1st in Alumni Network. The school also held onto its #2 ranking for Career Progress (3% Weight) and moved from 11th to 5th in Career Services (3% Weight). On the surface, Stanford GSB enjoyed a banner year – as far as outcomes and satisfaction were concerned. So how could the GSB lose 19 spots?

In terms of Pay Increase, the school technically slipped from 131% to 117% over the past year, which means 54 business schools ranked above them this year in a metric with a 16% weight. In the third biggest metric with a 10% weight – Faculty Research – Stanford GSB dropped from 7th to 13th. Another problem: Stanford GSB didn’t submit a percentage for International Faculty, which automatically set the school at the bottom of a measure with a 3% weight. It didn’t help that the GSB ranked 99th for Sector Diversity, which also carried a 3% weight (even if it ranked 97th there last year). On top of that, Stanford GSB dropped 66 spots in ESG and Net Zero Teaching (3%) and 33 spots in International Course Experience (3%). As always, Stanford GSB grads are dogged by their 82% Placement Rate, which is a reflection more of their students’ ability to be selective than an inability to land a job. Even more, Stanford GSB ranks middle-of-the-pack or lower in measures that have little to do with outcomes: Carbon Footprint (61st) and Female Faculty (27%).

In other words, these deficiencies override impressive outcomes and satisfaction rates, a reality that shines a spotlight more on The Financial Times’ ranking methodology than Stanford student experience.

A big surprise: Berkeley Haas ranks ahead of Stanford GSB in a majority of FT categories. However, it finishes behind the GSB in key metrics like Alumni Network, Aims Achieved, Career Progress, Career Services, Salaries, and Faculty Research. However, Haas does outpoint the GSB in Pay Increase (121% vs. 117%), Placement (88% vs. 82%), ESG and Net Zero Teaching (34th vs. 94th), Sector Diversity (77th vs. 99th), and International Mobility (49th vs. 60th), which combine for a formidable 29% weight.

While Berkeley Haas came out 4 spots ahead of Stanford GSB in the 2024 Financial Times MBA Ranking, the school lost ground in most measures against the previous year, including Carbon Footprint (18th vs. 6th), Career Placement (56th vs. 22nd), Pay Increase (121% vs. 132%), Sector Diversity (79th vs. 62nd), Faculty Research (25th vs. 14th), International Course Experience (65th vs 49th), and International Mobility (34th vs. 49th).

In Westwood, UCLA Anderson notched a #2 ranking in Career Services. At the same time, it finished among the 10-best for Carbon Footprint and Faculty Research (and 20-best for Alumni Network, ESG and Net Zero Teaching). In Anderson’s case, the four-spot drop stemmed less from lower marks and more from minimal improvement (though the program fell from 33rd to 57th in Sector Diversity). Like UCLA Anderson, USC Marshall thrived in the Alumni Network and Carbon Footprint measures…while struggling in International Course Experience and International Mobility. The program’s cause was further hindered by ranking 26th for Salary, 21st for Pay Increase, 57th for Career Progress and 87th for Value for Money.

What’s ahead for California schools? Chances are, the worst is over. Stanford GSB can’t fall any lower. Thee is a strong probability, based on past performance, that the GSB will boomerang back into the Top 10. Berkeley Haas has already proven to be a Top 10 staple and UCLA Anderson and USC Marshall can take advantage of its Silicon Beach tech and innovation ecosystem to boost pay and placement as the recession recedes. Who knows? The Financial Times loves to fiddle with their methodology. Shift some weights or add a new metric (Student Satisfaction) and we might be talking about how California business schools again made a slingshot up the rankings. Time will tell...

Harvard Business School

7) Does The Financial Times Fully Measure Excellence?

Something doesn’t look right. The order seems out of place. It stretches credibility and makes you question everything.

That is the case with the 2024 Financial Times MBA Ranking. On the surface, you might shrug with Wharton claiming 1st. You’ll crack a smile when new blood like SDA Bocconi and IESE Business School get some love. You might even exclaim “Someone finally gets it” after you see Cornell Johnson among the Top Ten.

Then it hits you: Where’s Harvard? Where’s Booth? Why can’t I find Stanford?

That’s why The Financial Times Ranking acts as the proverbial double-edged sword. You love that it doesn’t cluster the usual suspects at the top. At the same time, you wonder how a ranking can be reliable when 21 spots separate #3 SDA Bocconi from #24 Stanford.

So let the nitpicking about FT’s methodology begin…

A 10% weight for faculty research? Professors may uncover intriguing trends and develop groundbreaking models…but does that mean they can connect with students and actually teach? Combine international and female faculty, students, and board members and you get a 14% weight. Question is, does equity translate to excellence? Employment within three months of graduation? Discriminates against top-end graduates who can afford to wait for the right opportunity at the right organization. A 5% weight for Faculty with Doctorates? Who says a research background makes for better teaching than executive warhorses? Carbon footprint? At a 5% weight, is a footprint truly more valuable than alumni views on the effectiveness of their Career Services or Alumni Network?

And then there is the biggest omission of them all. The Financial Times actually asks alumni to score their alma maters on their satisfaction with various aspects of their MBA experience. Genius! However, the FT doesn’t even bother to include this score among the measures considered in the ranking. That’s right, Satisfaction – how an alum perceives the value of their experience – isn’t even factored into the FT ranking. That’s bad luck for Stanford GSB, which has averaged a near perfect Satisfaction score on a ten-point scale for two years running. What about Harvard Business School and Chicago Booth? They scored an impressive 9.636 and 9.56 in Satisfaction respectively in 2024. Compare that to the Top 5 programs’ Satisfaction scores: Wharton (9.198), INSEAD (9.155), Columbia (9.225), SDA Bocconi (8.997), and IESE (9.603). If you gave a 10%-15% weight to Student Satisfaction – the ultimate indicator of a program’s success – you might see an entirely different ranking!

Just look at Harvard Business School, which ranks among the elite in most of the highly-weighted metrics. Salary accounts for a 16% weight and HBS ranks 2nd to Stanford GSB at $246,509. The school also finished runner-up to the Wharton School in Faculty Research, which carries at 10% weight. Salary increase? Well, that’s a bit problematic as Harvard Business School’s 112% increase doesn’t factor in how higher-ranked programs tend to bring in highly-talented professionals who are often making low six figures. As a result, lower-ranked programs often report an artificial high percentage since their baseline was smaller.

HBS also carries a disadvantage in Value for Money, a calculation that mixes salary, course length, tuition, and other costs, including income lost during an MBA Program. While Value for Money is worth just 5%, it puts programs with high costs of living, such as urban programs, at another disadvantage. Even more, it fails to factor in which programs are most generous with financial aid – money that can reduce some of the upfront costs. In Harvard Business School’s case, students were showered with $43 million dollars in aid during 2022. with 10% receiving full tuition according to Harvard Magazine. In other words, HBS would probably rank a little higher than 93rd if financial support was added to Value for Money calculations.

Even more, HBS tends to score lower on less performance-driven metrics. Carbon Footprint: Think 17th. Faculty with Doctorates? They hit 88%, good for ranking near the bottom fourth at a 5% weight. ESG and Net Zero Teaching? HBS ranks 90th in a measure that somehow carries the same weight as Career Progress? And that brings us to International Course Experience and International Mobility, which combine for an 8% weight. Here, HBS ranks a disappointing 77th and 56th respectively. Just one concern: Only three programs ranked among the Top 25 scored in the Top 10 in these metrics – and none were American programs that make up 15 of these 25 programs. Begs the question: Is there a problem with American business schools in these areas – or are they being measured against an instrument that sets them up to fail?

Like Harvard Business School, Chicago Booth also swims against the FT methodology. The school may as well be HBS’ twin in some ways. Look no further than International Course Experience (48th vs. 77th) and International Mobility (66th vs. 56th). ESG and Net Zero Teaching: Booth ranks 71st and HBS goes 90th. Value For Money, Booth edges HBS (89th vs. 93rd). And the pattern seems to filter into other top American programs. In International Course Experience, the ranking runs 60th (Stanford), 55th (Columbia) and 34th (Wharton). For International Mobility, you’ll see Wharton at 54th followed by Columbia (55th) and Stanford GSB (60th). Value for Money goes 76th (Columbia), 78th (Stanford), and 95th (Wharton). Finally, for ESG and Net Zero Teaching, Wharton leads the trip at 61st, following by Columbia (67th) and Stanford (94th).

Could all of these American schools – Harvard, Booth, Stanford, Wharton, and Columbia – be deficient in International Course Experience, International Mobility, ESG and Net Zero Teaching, and Value For Money? That’s a possibility. No business school can be everything to everyone (no matter how hard they try). However, the pattern also represents a possibility that these metrics are devised in such a way that they unintentionally deflate the rankings of traditionally highly-ranked MBA programs. Even more, does the exclusion of Alumni Satisfaction rates undermine programs that are militant about excellence in student support, teaching, and investment? It certainly appears to be a gap in the FT approach.

We’ll see if they make modifications for it next year. Either way, the Financial Times may be the best MBA ranking due to its expansive methodology and courage to compare every school – across the world – against the same criteria. Hopefully, they won’t be afraid to tinker in 2025.



8) ESG: Who's Ahead On Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

You would be hard-pressed to find a business school that has not yet addressed the super hot issue of sustainability. Schools are embedding the topic throughout the core curriculum, adding elective courses, concentrations, and masters degrees in sustainability management.

Last year, for the first time ever, the Financial Times added to its ranking an ESG and net zero teaching rank that measures the proportion of teaching hours from core courses dedicated to environmental, social and governance issues and climate solutions for how organizations can reach net zero. This data is self-reported by the schools. Alumni evaluation of their school’s ESG teaching is also included, according to the FT.

Who won this year? Two prominent schools in Spain lead the list, with IE Business School in Madrid and IESE Business School in Barcelona occupying the number one and number two positions, respectively. They are followed by two schools in France: ESCP Business School and Edhec Business School.

It’s noteworthy that not any of the well-known and highly regarded business schools in the U.S. make the Top Ten on this metric. In fact, the first U.S. institution of note comes in ranked 14th: Yale School of Management. Otherwise, it’s the European business schools that have seemingly made the most progress on ESG issues.

The Big Three in the U.S. have abysmal ranks on this metric. Stanford places 94th out of the 100 schools; Harvard is not much better at a rank of 90th. Wharton is ranked 61st. Frankly, that's hard to believe.

Erika James, Dean of Goizueta Business School

9) Wharton Is Back

Last year, the biggest shock of the Financial Times ranking was the disappearance of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. For the first time in what was then 25 years of rankings, Wharton didn’t even make the list. The school failed to meet the minimum response rate on the FT’s alumni survey and was tossed off the ranking as a result.

Not this year.

The big surprise is that Wharton not merely returned to the ranking. For the 12th time in 26 ranking years, it zoomed straight to the top. No school, not Harvard, Stanford or INSEAD, has scored as many first-place wins in this ranking than Wharton. Harvard has won just seven times to come in well behind Wharton.

Wharton scored well across many of the metrics used by the FT to rank full-time MBA programs. It had the highest ranking of any school for academic research, measured by recent faculty publications in leading academic and practitioner journals, Wharton’s alumni also reported the third-highest average weighted salaries at $245,772, adjusted for those working in different sectors and for international purchasing power parity, three years after completing their courses.

That’s good news for Wharton and well-deserved recognition as its university continues to deal with the fallout of major donors who have abandoned the university over accusations of anti-semitism. While the controversy engulfed the University of Pennsylvania, forcing the resignation of its president, Wharton Dean Erika James has smartly remained above the fray.

When she publicly addressed the issue at an event in November at the Economic Club of New York, James made clear she believes that Penn is responsible for restoring its reputation and mending relationships with donors who accused the University of tolerating antisemitism, Wharton Dean Erika James said on Nov. 7.

“I don’t experience my colleagues, for example, within the University as antisemitic, but I recognize that many of the activities that are happening right now would lead to that impression," James said at the event. "It’s our responsibility to repair those relationships. It’s our responsibility to address the backlash from the donors,”

Gaining a number-one ranking from the Financial Times can’t hurt the cause.

10) Who's Up. Who's Down

Every ranking has winners and losers, even though any school that earns a place among the top 100 full-time MBA programs in the world should be thought of as a winner.

Inevitably, however, the schools that rise or fall by double-digits often get plenty of attention from students, alumni, and faculty. Big ranking declines, particularly over several years, can spell disaster for a dean.

Here are the schools that lost the most ground and still managed to stay in the ranking.

And the big gainers?

