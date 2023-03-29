Financial Times Ranks OptimizeRx Amongst The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for the Fourth Consecutive Year

OptimizeRx Corporation

– AI driven RWD deals grow from 6 completed in 2022 to several dozen in pipeline today, representing the rapid adoption of OptimizeRx’s health technology enablement platform services

ROCHESTER, Mich., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, has been named to the Financial Times (the “FT”) list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2023 for the fourth year in a row, ranking #277. This recognition is presented by the FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. OptimizeRx grew 42% during that period. Out of the millions of active companies in North, Central, and South America, only the top 500 firms are named to this list.

“In being named to the FT list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth consecutive year, we remain at the forefront of technology enablement for life sciences while simultaneously contributing to better patient outcomes across the continuum of care,” said William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx. “As we expand our omnichannel platform both inside and outside of the EHR, we are also delighted to be consistently recognized for our RWD/AI driven solutions which serve to deliver vital patient and prescriber insights at critical junctures of the patient’s journey,” concluded Mr. Febbo.

The 2023 FT list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies can be found at: “2023 FT List”.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

