Financial Venture Studio Closes $40 Million Fund II

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Venture Studio , a venture capital fund focused on early-stage fintech startups in the US, today announced the final close of its second fund with approximately $40 million in commitments from an array of leading institutional investors, including some of the country’s largest banks and insurance companies, as well as pension funds, global fund-of-funds, and some of the most prominent names in financial services and technology.

Financial Venture Studio is an industry-leading firm providing early-stage companies with foundational capital and deep operational support. This includes a structured program that connects founders with experts and operators in the financial services industry and operational guidance from a team of fintech leaders and operators. These support mechanisms are aimed at helping founders overcome the barriers to launching a fintech company and to set them up to grow more quickly.

Financial Venture Studio invests in great teams that it believes can improve the way that Americans conduct their financial lives. Since launching Fund I in 2019, they’ve invested in 50 companies with 6 exits; has backed fintech giants Dave , Point , Propel , and Flex ; and has demonstrated a 94% success rate in helping their portfolio companies raise follow-on capital from notable venture firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Index, Kleiner Perkins, QED, Tiger Global and others.

“We’re excited to keep partnering with the country’s most sophisticated institutional investors to build the future of financial services in the U.S and elevate talented founders who are solving our outdated financial ecosystem with one that is customer-centric, efficient, and more equitable,” says Ryan Falvey, Founding Partner at Financial Venture Studio. “We’re excited about the role that we play in partnering with our portfolio companies to provide the early capital, critical insights, and timely connections to launch their companies and quickly grow within the financial services sector.”

The firm was founded in 2018 by Ryan Falvey and Tyler Griffin , who had been investing together since 2016. Falvey has previously worked with fintech companies in nearly 50 countries and started the $25m investment program at the Financial Solutions Lab with the financial backing of JPMorgan Chase. Griffin had previously founded payments company Prism Money, which he sold to PayNearMe. Earlier this year, they brought on former Azlo Founder and Fortune 40-under-40 alumna, Cameron Peake as a partner.

“It’s great to see the continued momentum since joining the team earlier this year,” says Cameron Peake, Partner at Financial Venture Studio. “A big part of why I joined was the unique role FVS plays in partnering with early stage founders. The validation I’ve seen of this approach both from our portfolio companies - and now a group of world-class limited partners - exemplifies why I’m so bullish about the future of this fund and our ability to transform the financial services industry.”

Financial Venture Studio is on a mission to help entrepreneurs build the world’s best fintech companies. Financial Venture Studio provides the foundation of early-stage capital, deep operational expertise, and systematic connections to help founders launch and grow more quickly. Learn more at https://www.finventurestudio.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

