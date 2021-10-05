U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.32
    +12.85 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    +1.55 (+2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -6.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4900
    +0.5720 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,230.74
    +2,037.85 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.30
    +44.93 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

The Financial Women's Association Relaunches it's Back2Business™ Return to Work Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BMO Capital Markets, Citizens, MUFG, & New York Life Support the FWA's Re-Entry Program

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Financial Women's Association (FWA) has been dedicated to promoting the professional development and advancement of all women through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances across the financial community for 65 years and counting. In support of this important mission, the FWA is proud to announce the return of its successful Back2Business re-entry program. This unique program offers all genders an opportunity to restart their careers and transition back to professional life in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as, but not limited to, providing childcare or eldercare, serving in the armed forces, being in transition prior to or due to the pandemic, or home schooling.

"The FWA is thrilled to relaunch its Back2Business program and is excited to continue to support individuals with both their professional development and the advancement of their careers through this re-entry program," said Nina Batson, President of the Financial Women's Association. "The FWA is also proud to have the support of four of its exceptional corporate sponsors and looks forward to not only helping accepted applicants secure meaningful and rewarding positions but assisting them with the transition back into the workforce after such an unprecedented 18 months."

The FWA's Back2Business program will accept applications for a wide variety of opportunities within financial services, including but not limited to, Corporate & Investment Banking, Sales & Trading, Wealth/Asset Management, Technology & Operations, Risk & Compliance, Finance, Accounting, Actuarial, and, in some cases, consulting work - affording the chance to work on a significant assignment or project that could lead to a full-time position. To apply, candidates must have a minimum of five years of professional experience in the financial services industry and have been out of the full-time workforce for at least 18 months. Complete program information and requirements can be found here.

This year, the FWA's Back2Business program provides selected participants with a re-entry opportunity at one of the following four sponsoring companies: BMO Capital Markets, Citizens, MUFG, and New York Life. A virtual informational workshop will be offered on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:30 pm ET to provide interested individuals with a chance to learn more about Back2Business, discuss re-entry challenges, and meet these participating organizations. More details about the workshop can be found online here.

Selected Back2Business participants are expected to begin their assignments in the coming months. Each sponsoring company will determine the number of participants they accept and how long the program lasts. Those chosen to participate in the FWA's Back2Business program will receive support for relevant coursework inclusive of guidance to re-establish certifications, mentorship support from both the FWA and the company he/she will be working with, and a one-year paid FWA membership to attend the FWA's various programming events designed to broaden horizons, enhance professional skills, examine today's critical issues, and re-establish one's professional network – all as a means to help develop a support group of individuals in the financial industry.

"BMO is committed to Boldly Growing the Good, with a commitment to foster an inclusive society with zero barriers to social and economic inclusion. We are proud to be the founding sponsor of Back2Business and we're looking forward to launching the fourth cohort of this critically important talent program," said Dan Barclay, CEO of BMO Capital Markets. "Many individuals, especially women, were displaced from their careers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are deeply committed to supporting them in their journey back into the workforce. Program applicants represent a niche pool of resources that marries industry expertise with experience and perspectives acquired during their time away. More than ever, Back2Business and similar returnship programs are key opportunities that we at BMO Capital Markets can leverage to both attract top talent and accelerate progress against our Zero Barriers to Inclusion strategy."

"Without question, the pandemic has challenged all of us, but women have been disproportionately affected as many were faced with the difficult choice between continuing on their career path or taking a break to care for their family," said Krisi Robinson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Citizens. "Citizens has been long committed to supporting its colleagues' unique journey – whether that means helping them achieve their career goals, care for their family's physical and mental health, or help them pursue personal goals outside of work. We are proud to join with the Financial Women's Association's Back2Business program to help provide needed resources and support to women as they re-enter the workforce."

"Engaging the diverse workforce seeking return to work opportunities and creating an inclusive environment to ensure talent thrives within each organization, is a business imperative for MUFG, and for the financial services industry," says MUFG's Head of Inclusion and Diversity for the Americas, Okeatta Brown. "We understand the importance of supporting the FWA's Back2Business program and recognize the impact of transitioning experienced talent back into the workforce as part of their professional journeys."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the FWA, for the fourth year, providing valuable opportunities for women to reignite their careers in financial services through their Back2Business program," said Wendy Wong, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Investment Partnerships at New York Life Investments. "At New York Life Investments we are invested in long-term relationships, alongside our employees and clients, and it's gratifying to sponsor a platform that provides the tools and resources to support women as they transition back into the workplace."

About Financial Women's Association (FWA):

With a rich history since 1956, over 800 members and numerous corporate, government, and academic allies, the FWA works collaboratively with leading firms to advance mutual goals of retention and the advancement of female professionals. The FWA is a community of lifelong learners committed to personal and professional development for themselves and the next generation through education, mentorship, scholarships, networking, and alliances. The FWA engages and connects members by providing a supportive community and producing key thought leadership events and international conferences facilitating exposure to global business leaders and their economic opportunities. As unwavering champions, empowering its members and organizations to achieve inclusive, equitable representation at all levels for women in finance, the FWA also gives back to the community by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals and students - reaching more than 6,000 individuals for more than 30 years which helps to develop a diverse pipeline of extraordinary talent.

About BMO Financial Group:

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets.

About Citizens

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About MUFG:

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $325 billion at June 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $165.3 billion at June 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of June 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 305 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

About New York Life:

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.

New York Life Group Benefit Solutions products and services are provided exclusively by or through Life Insurance Company of North America or New York Life Group Insurance Company of NY, formerly known as Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY), or by or through affiliates or subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation. Life Insurance Company of North America is not authorized in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

Footnotes


1. Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/18/2020. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.


2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/15/2020: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-financial-womens-association-relaunches-its-back2business-return-to-work-program-301393432.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million U.S. Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.

  • What investors should consider as the debt ceiling deadline approaches

    Kevin Swanson, CEO and Private Wealth Advisor of Potentia Wealth, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential impacts of the debt ceiling as the October deadline approaches.

  • Why Peloton Stock Is Becoming a Value

    Share prices of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are 51% off all-time highs set in mid-January, caught up in an investing trend that instead favors COVID-19 recovery stocks. It hasn't helped that management has made some missteps with its Tread recall, which lost the company a fair amount of goodwill with customers and investors back in April. The company's user base is growing, its product lineup is expanding, and financial performance is getting better.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.