'Financially unsustainable': American Queen Voyages shuts down, cancels all cruises

The American Queen makes its way north up the Mississippi River before docking at Beale Street Landing on June 13, 2014.

American Queen Voyages, a riverboat cruise line that operated in Memphis, has shut down.

In an FAQ on it website, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said that "despite great efforts," the operation of American Queen Voyages has become financially untenable, attributing that to the pandemic.

"The overnight cruise industry was especially affected by changes in travel preferences and, as a result, AQV has become financially unsustainable," the site reads.

All cruises have immediately ceased and future rides have been cancelled. AQV is now offering refunds to customers who had their cruise canceled.

Among American Queen Voyages' cruises was a trip on the Mississippi River between Memphis and New Orleans.

This is not the end of river cruises in Memphis. Locally based line Memphis Riverboats continues to operate in the city, offering sightseeing cruises, private events and live music.

The fate of the AQV-owned American Queen, considered the largest steamboat ever built, is unknown. The ship's port of registry remains in Memphis.

