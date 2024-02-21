Can Financials Drive Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) Stock Price Higher?

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) stock was mostly flat over the past month. However, attentive investors would probably give more consideration to the stock as the company's fundamentals could add more to the story, given how long-term financials are usually what drive market prices. In this article, we decided to focus on Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is:

6.2% = RM3.9m ÷ RM62m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.2% ROE

At first glance, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 4.2%, is definitely interesting. Particularly, the substantial 26% net income growth seen by Concrete Engineering Products Berhad over the past five years is impressive . Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. E.g the company has a low payout ratio or could belong to a high growth industry.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 33% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Concrete Engineering Products Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a respectable rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

