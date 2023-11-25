Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Barrett Business Services, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Barrett Business Services' (NASDAQ:BBSI) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Barrett Business Services' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Barrett Business Services is:

26% = US$48m ÷ US$180m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Barrett Business Services' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

First thing first, we like that Barrett Business Services has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, Barrett Business Services' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Barrett Business Services' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Barrett Business Services''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Barrett Business Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Barrett Business Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 21% (or a retention ratio of 79%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Barrett Business Services has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Barrett Business Services has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

