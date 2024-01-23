Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Curtiss-Wright Corporation's (NYSE:CW) Stock Up Recently?

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Curtiss-Wright's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Curtiss-Wright is:

16% = US$344m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Curtiss-Wright's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, Curtiss-Wright's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 13%. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Curtiss-Wright in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Curtiss-Wright's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is CW worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CW is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Curtiss-Wright Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Curtiss-Wright has a low three-year median payout ratio of 11% (or a retention ratio of 89%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Moreover, Curtiss-Wright has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 8.1% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Curtiss-Wright has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

