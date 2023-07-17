Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Image Resources NL's (ASX:IMA) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Image Resources' (ASX:IMA) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Image Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Image Resources is:

13% = AU$15m ÷ AU$116m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Image Resources' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Image Resources' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. This certainly adds some context to Image Resources' exceptional 37% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Image Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 29% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Image Resources''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Image Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Image Resources' significant three-year median payout ratio of 93% (where it is retaining only 6.7% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Image Resources only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Image Resources has some positive attributes. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was likely due to its high ROE. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining hardly any of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Image Resources and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

