Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Inta Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:INTA) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Inta Bina Group Berhad's (KLSE:INTA) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Inta Bina Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inta Bina Group Berhad is:

8.7% = RM14m ÷ RM161m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Inta Bina Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

On the face of it, Inta Bina Group Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 6.0% which we definitely can't overlook. However, Inta Bina Group Berhad's five year net income decline rate was 19%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. So that could be one of the factors that are causing earnings growth to shrink.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 3.4% over the last few years, we found that Inta Bina Group Berhad's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Inta Bina Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Inta Bina Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (where it is retaining 55% of its profits), Inta Bina Group Berhad has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Inta Bina Group Berhad has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 28% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Inta Bina Group Berhad's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, it does look like Inta Bina Group Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a respectable rate of return and is reinvesting a huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

