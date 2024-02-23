Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Kia Lim Berhad's (KLSE:KIALIM) Stock Up Recently?

Kia Lim Berhad (KLSE:KIALIM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 103% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Kia Lim Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Kia Lim Berhad

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kia Lim Berhad is:

3.4% = RM1.6m ÷ RM48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Kia Lim Berhad's Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is hard to argue that Kia Lim Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 4.2%. However, the exceptional 33% net income growth seen by Kia Lim Berhad over the past five years is pretty remarkable. Given the low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other reasons behind this growth as well. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Kia Lim Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 33% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Kia Lim Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Kia Lim Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kia Lim Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Kia Lim Berhad has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kia Lim Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.