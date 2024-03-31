Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Napier Port Holdings Limited's (NZSE:NPH) Stock Up Recently?

Napier Port Holdings (NZSE:NPH) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.5% over the last week. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Napier Port Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Napier Port Holdings is:

4.2% = NZ$17m ÷ NZ$396m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Napier Port Holdings' Earnings Growth And 4.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Napier Port Holdings' ROE is rather low. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 4.8%. So we are actually pleased to see that Napier Port Holdings' net income grew at an acceptable rate of 8.8% over the last five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play that are influencing the company's growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Napier Port Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 4.1%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Napier Port Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Napier Port Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Napier Port Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 68%, meaning that it is left with only 32% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Napier Port Holdings has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 69%. However, Napier Port Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 8.3% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Napier Port Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

