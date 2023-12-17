Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Park Lawn Corporation's (TSE:PLC) Stock Up Recently?

Park Lawn's (TSE:PLC) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Park Lawn's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Park Lawn is:

3.0% = US$17m ÷ US$558m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Park Lawn's Earnings Growth And 3.0% ROE

As you can see, Park Lawn's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. In spite of this, Park Lawn was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 30% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Park Lawn's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Park Lawn's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Park Lawn Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Park Lawn has a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (where it is retaining 52% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Park Lawn is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Park Lawn has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 6.1% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Park Lawn certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

