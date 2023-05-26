Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Sanli Environmental Limited's (Catalist:1E3) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Sanli Environmental's (Catalist:1E3) stock increased significantly by 34% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on Sanli Environmental's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sanli Environmental is:

13% = S$4.2m ÷ S$31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Sanli Environmental's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Sanli Environmental seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.2% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 3.4% net income decline reported by Sanli Environmental is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Sanli Environmental's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 7.3% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Sanli Environmental's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sanli Environmental Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 45% (that is, a retention ratio of 55%), the fact that Sanli Environmental's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Sanli Environmental has been paying dividends for five years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Sanli Environmental has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 4 risks we have identified for Sanli Environmental.

