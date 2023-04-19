Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving SEG International Bhd's (KLSE:SEG) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that SEG International Bhd's (KLSE:SEG) stock increased significantly by 7.7% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SEG International Bhd's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SEG International Bhd is:

32% = RM40m ÷ RM127m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SEG International Bhd's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that SEG International Bhd has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Despite this, SEG International Bhd's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

Story continues

From the 0.08% decline reported by the industry in the same period, we infer that SEG International Bhd and its industry are both shrinking at a similar rate.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SEG International Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SEG International Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 73% (meaning, the company retains only 27% of profits) for SEG International Bhd suggests that the company's earnings growth was miniscule as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, SEG International Bhd has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that SEG International Bhd certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of SEG International Bhd's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

