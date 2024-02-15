Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Skyworks Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Up Recently?

Skyworks Solutions' (NASDAQ:SWKS) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Skyworks Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Skyworks Solutions is:

15% = US$905m ÷ US$6.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.15.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Skyworks Solutions' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Skyworks Solutions' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Skyworks Solutions' decent returns aren't reflected in Skyworks Solutions'mediocre five year net income growth average of 4.2%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Skyworks Solutions' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SWKS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SWKS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Skyworks Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Skyworks Solutions has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 29% (or a retention ratio of 71%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Skyworks Solutions has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 30%. Still, forecasts suggest that Skyworks Solutions' future ROE will rise to 21% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Skyworks Solutions has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

