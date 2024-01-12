Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.'s (TSE:ATRL) Stock Up Recently?

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATRL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.9% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to SNC-Lavalin Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SNC-Lavalin Group is:

4.3% = CA$132m ÷ CA$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SNC-Lavalin Group's Earnings Growth And 4.3% ROE

On the face of it, SNC-Lavalin Group's ROE is not much to talk about. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 15%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Although, we can see that SNC-Lavalin Group saw a modest net income growth of 7.9% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing SNC-Lavalin Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 9.5% over the last few years.

TSX:ATRL Past Earnings Growth January 12th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ATRL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is SNC-Lavalin Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SNC-Lavalin Group's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 14% (implying that it retains 86% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, SNC-Lavalin Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 3.0% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like SNC-Lavalin Group has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

