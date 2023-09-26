Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI) Stock Up Recently?

Stealth Global Holdings (ASX:SGI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 29% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Stealth Global Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stealth Global Holdings is:

5.6% = AU$902k ÷ AU$16m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.06.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Stealth Global Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

At first glance, Stealth Global Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.5%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Stealth Global Holdings was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 35% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Stealth Global Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Stealth Global Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Stealth Global Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Stealth Global Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Stealth Global Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Stealth Global Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

