Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Swiss Prime Site AG's (VTX:SPSN) Stock Up Recently?

Swiss Prime Site's (VTX:SPSN) stock is up by a considerable 5.4% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Swiss Prime Site's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Swiss Prime Site is:

6.2% = CHF404m ÷ CHF6.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Swiss Prime Site's Earnings Growth And 6.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Swiss Prime Site's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.5%. Even so, Swiss Prime Site has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 8.3%. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Swiss Prime Site's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 19% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Swiss Prime Site fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Swiss Prime Site Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 50% (implying that the company retains 50% of its profits), it seems that Swiss Prime Site is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Swiss Prime Site has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 94% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 4.8%) over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Swiss Prime Site has some positive aspects to its business. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

