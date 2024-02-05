Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Universal Health Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:UHS) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Universal Health Services' (NYSE:UHS) stock increased significantly by 25% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Universal Health Services' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Universal Health Services is:

11% = US$670m ÷ US$6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Universal Health Services' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, Universal Health Services' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Despite this, Universal Health Services' five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 8.5% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is UHS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Universal Health Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Universal Health Services has a low three-year median payout ratio of 6.9% (or a retention ratio of 93%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Universal Health Services has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 5.6%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 12%.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Universal Health Services certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

