Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation's (NYSE:WAB) Stock Up Recently?

Most readers would already be aware that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' (NYSE:WAB) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is:

7.4% = US$767m ÷ US$10b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 15%. Despite this, surprisingly, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies saw an exceptional 22% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.8%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for WAB? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 17% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (83%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 12% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

