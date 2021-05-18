U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.50
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,177.00
    -35.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.40
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.01
    -0.48 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.80
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.23
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4195
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9560
    +0.0660 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,230.51
    -1,123.25 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.80
    -38.35 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,864.55
    -542.29 (-1.91%)
     

Financing for students startup StudentFinance raises $5.3M seed from Giant and Armilar

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Fintech startup StudentFinance -- which allows educational institutions to offer success-based financing for students - has raised a $5.3 million (€4.5 million) seed round co-led by Giant Ventures and Armilar Venture Partners. It’s now raised $6.6m total, to date.

StudentFinance launched in Spain first, followed by Germany and Finland, with the UK planned this year. Existing investors Mustard Seed Maze and Seedcamp, along with Sabadell Venture Capital, also participated.

The startup, which launched at the beginning of 2020, provides the tech back end for institutions to offer flexible payment plans in the form of ISAs. It also provides data intelligence on the employment market to predict job demand.

It now has 35 education providers signed up managing over €5m worth of ISAs. It also works with upskilling platforms including Ironhack and Le Wagon. StudentFinance’s competitors include (in the USA) Blair, Leif, Vemo Education, Chancen (Germany-based) and EdAid (UK-based).

As for why StudentFinance stands out from those companies, Mariano Kostelec, co-founder & CEO of StudentFinance, said: “StudentFinance is the only platform in this space providing the full end-to-end, cross-border infrastructure to deliver ISAs for students whilst helping to plug the growing skills gap. Not only do we provide the infrastructure to support the ISA financing model, but we also provide data intelligence on the employment market and a career-as-a-service platform that focuses on placing students in the right job. We are creating an equilibrium between supply and demand.”

With an ISA, students only start paying back tuition once they are employed and earning above a minimum income threshold, with payments structured as a percentage of their earnings. This makes it a 'success-based model’, says Student Finance, which shifts the risk away from the students. They are likely to be popular as workers need to resell with the onset of digitization and the pandemic’s effects.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Mariano Kostelec, Marta Palmeiro, Sergio Pereira and Miguel Santo Amaro. Kostelec and Santo Amaro previously built Uniplaces, which raised $30m as a student housing platform in Europe.

Cameron Mclain, Managing Partner of Giant Ventures, commented: “What StudentFinance has built empowers any educational institution to offer ISAs as an alternative to upfront tuition or student loans, broadening access to education and opportunity.”

Duarte Mineiro, Partner at Armilar Venture Partners, commented: “StudentFinance is a great opportunity to invest in because aside from its very compelling core purpose, this is a sound business where its economics are backed by a solid proprietary software technology.”

Sia Houchangnia, Partner at Seedcamp, commented: “The need for reskilling the workforce has never been as acute as it is today and we believe StudentFinance has an important role to play in tackling this societal challenge.”

Angel backers include investors, which includes: Victoria van Lennep (founder of Lendable); Martin Villig (founder of Bolt); Ed Vaizey (the UK’s longest-serving Culture & Digital Economy Minister); Firestartr (UK-based early-stage VC); Serge Chiaramonte (UK fintech investor); and more.

Recommended Stories

  • Man Dies by Apparent Suicide in North Dakota Courtroom After Hearing Verdict

    The man reportedly died after the jury had been escorted out of the courtroom

  • Pro Palestinian rally held during Biden visit

    More than 1,000 people rally and march through the streets of Dearborn in support of the Palestinian cause as President Joe Biden visits the Michigan city (May 18)

  • Disney Upfront Spotlights Inclusion, Cross-Platform Endeavors in Show of Conglom Firepower

    “Give us your money. You might as well, we’re Disney. We’re going to get it one way or the other, right? How about this? Give us your money or we’ll kill Baby Yoda,” quipped ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel at the end of Disney’s extensive upfront day, which spanned nearly four hours in total, between […]

  • Canadian National Railway shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

    Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover. CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • ‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson’s baby is a ‘chunky little miracle.’ What counts as a big baby these days? Doctors weigh in.

    Newborn birth weights have declined over the years. Experts explain why.

  • Phoenix, Ariz. officials push back on election audit

    Top county officials in Phoenix, Arizona, almost all of them Republicans, on Monday blasted the GOP state Senate president and the auditors she hired to run an unprecedented, partisan recount of the 2020 election in the county. (May 17)

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data

    Bitcoin hit record outflows last week, as investors diversified into cryptocurrency assets with new developments in their specific network such as ethereum, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. For the year, total bitcoin inflows amounted to $4.3 billion. In 2020, investors pumped $15.6 billion into bitcoin products and funds, while ethereum inflows reached nearly $2.5 billion, data showed.

  • Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Lower on Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks on Wednesday are set to track U.S. declines as concern about faster inflation shadows the economic recovery from the pandemic. A dollar gauge was near the lowest level this year.Futures slipped in Japan and Australia after key U.S. equity benchmarks closed lower and large technology stocks like Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. erased gains. U.S. futures dipped. A slide in crude on the possibility of more supply from Iran hurt energy stocks. Treasury yields dipped. Markets are closed Wednesday in Hong Kong and South Korea for holidays.Stocks have been volatile after touching a record in early May. Investors have been whipsawed by concerns about accelerating inflation amid elevated commodity prices, as well as a Covid-19 resurgence in countries including India. Traders are awaiting the latest Federal Reserve minutes for clues on how policy makers view price pressures, and any hints of a timeline for tapering stimulus.In Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey, inflation topped the list of the biggest tail risks, followed by a bond market taper tantrum and asset bubbles. Covid-19 was in fourth place.“The market has been trying to process a very unusual economic environment and a confluence of factors that it has not faced for a long time,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “I personally would say that the stock market has absorbed it all extremely well because there’s still a high conviction view on earnings being strong.”Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after the People’s Bank of China reiterated that digital tokens cannot be used as a form of payment. AT&T Inc. plunged the most in the S&P 500 after the company said it plans to spin off its media operations.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 8:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 1.1%CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.92 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4217 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.3%The euro was at $1.2222BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.64%Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 1.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $65.49 a barrelGold future were at $1,869.21 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Huarong Bondholders May Face Significant Losses, NYT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- China is planning an overhaul of China Huarong Asset Management Co. that would inflict “significant losses” on both domestic and foreign bondholders, according to a New York Times report.Beijing is still in the early stages of the plan, the New York Times said on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. A timetable for a full overhaul has not yet been set, the report said, and the government is likely to inject some money into a reorganized company.Representatives for China Huarong didn’t immediately reply to a Bloomberg request for comment on the New York Times report.Investors are scrutinizing China Huarong’s local bonds after some notes dropped to record lows in recent days. A bearish shift in sentiment among domestic investors could prompt another selloff in the offshore bonds. Speculation about a potential debt restructuring has swirled since early April after Huarong missed a deadline to report 2020 results.The bad-debt manager has become a closely watched proxy for China’s willingness to backstop government-owned borrowers amid a record wave of corporate defaults. Investors have grown concerned about Huarong’s financial health -- and its level of support from Beijing -- after an ill-fated expansion under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed for crimes including bribery in January.The firm’s dollar bonds extended the past week’s declines Tuesday, with the 5.5% bond due 2025 dropping 3.3 cents on the dollar to 70.8 cents and its 4.5% perpetual note sliding 3.7 cents to 59 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.While Huarong’s dollar bonds were already pricing in the possibility of losses -- an offshore note maturing Thursday is indicated at about 95 cents on the dollar -- the yuan notes have remained far more resilient. In the domestic market where there is little liquidity, most local bonds are still indicated at about par.Chinese authorities have largely refrained from publicly commenting on China Huarong, with a drip-feed of media reports instead offering investors a range of potential outcomes for the company’s future and the level of state support. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News this week that China Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August.The firm used a loan given by a state-owned bank to repay an offshore bond maturing late April, Bloomberg News reported at the time.(Updates market prices in the 6th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me 24/7 due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • Klarna’s CEO says the company outgrew its New York office before it could use it

    The US will be the Swedish powerhouse's biggest market in a matter of months.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Why is crypto SafeMoon trending, and why is Dave Portnoy using it to diversify his bitcoin exposure?

    Amid the slump sweeping across crypto assets Tuesday, investors were turning their attention to a meme asset, SafeMoon, that has garnered increased attention was recently drawing fresh looks after comments made by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

  • Bitcoin at $250,000 in a year? This ‘rocket fuel’ will help it get there, says Goldman Sachs alum

    Raoul Pal tells bitcoin investors that current volatility is to be expected, but big things are around the corner.