U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,150.84
    -12.45 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,236.87
    -90.92 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,388.08
    +9.04 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.04
    +0.92 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.60
    -0.67 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    28.38
    +0.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0074 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    +0.0053 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9100
    -0.2900 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,905.15
    -1,057.98 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.31
    -51.83 (-4.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Finary wants to create the wealth management dashboard for the next generation

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Meet Finary, a new French startup that wants to change how you manage your savings, investments, mortgage, real estate assets and cryptocurrencies. The company lets you aggregate all your accounts across various banks and financial institutions so you can track your wealth comprehensively over time.

After attending Y Combinator, the startup has just closed a $2.7 million (€2.2 million) seed round led by Speedinvest, with Kima Ventures and angel investors such as Raphaël Vullierme also participating.

If you know people who have a ton of money, chances are they tend to be at least 40 or 50 years old — you don’t become rich overnight, after all. And they tend to manage their investment portfolio through a wealth management service with tailor-made services.

“There’s very little tech in wealth management. Advisors are also incentivized to sell you some financial products in particular,” co-founder and CEO Mounir Laggoune told me. In that situation, the company in charge of the financial product is generating revenue for the advisor — not the client.

At the same time, a new generation of investors is starting to accumulate a lot of wealth. And yet, they don’t have the right tools to allocate it properly. Younger people want to see information directly. They want a way to track information in real time, or near real time. And they want to be able to take some actions based on that data.

Finary wants to build that service based on those principles. It starts with an API-based aggregator. When you create a Finary account, you can connect it with all your other accounts — bank accounts, brokerage accounts, mortgage and real estate, gold, cryptocurrencies, etc.

The startup leverages various open banking APIs to be as exhaustive as possible. For instance, “you can connect a Robinhood account and a Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne account,” Laggoune said. Behind the scenes, Finary uses Plaid and Budget Insight, runs its own bitcoin and Ethereum nodes to track wallet addresses, and estimates the value of your home through public data and a proprietary algorithm.

After that, you can see how much money you have, how it is divided between your investment pools, the current value of your gold and cryptocurrency assets and more.

Fintech startups are increasingly focusing on profitability

“Our long-term vision is that we want to build a virtual wealth manager for Europe,” Laggoune said.

That’s why Finary recently launched its premium subscription called Finary+. With a premium account, you can see how much you’re paying in fees and track your performance — more features will get added over time.

A few months after launching its platform, Finary already tracks €2 billion in assets across thousands of users. With today’s funding round, the startup will roll out its service to more countries and more financial institutions in France, Europe and the U.S. The company is also working on mobile apps.

This is an interesting take on wealth management, as Finary doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Legacy players want you to use a single bank for all your financial needs. But you end up paying a lot of fees and you have to use old and clunky interfaces.

Finary isn’t yet another wealth management service. It’s a holistic service that lets you use multiple banks and services while remaining on top of your assets.

Image Credits: Finary

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech Focus For May 18, 2021

    Quote To Start The Day: “All the arrows are pointed in the right direction, so let’s get back to life.” Source: Andrew Cuomo One Big Thing In Fintech: In light of the commission-free trading revolution and COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, inexperienced participants flooded the market, actively speculating with the use of short-term, risky strategies. The problem with risky strategies: investors are quickly worn out when things turn bad. More and more, as DIY investors go back to work and become less aggressively involved in the market, the demand for long-term investment tools has risen. Founded in 2017, Passiv is one fintech provider benefitting from this change in trend. Source: Benzinga Other Key Fintech Developments: Metromile, Hippo partner on policy. Fidelity expanded advisor platform. Investing platform Rally adds $30M. Coinbase offering $1.25B in debit. Partisia raises $20M for DLT tech. Clair teams with MetaBank, Galileo. Temenos adds digital asset trading. Amount raises $99M at $1B value. P2P firm Mamo raises $8M round. AI-powered Jerry has raised $38M. Fintech Marqeta plans to go public. Telda adds $4M in pre-seed round. BoA eyeing blockchain settlement. FDIC eyes crypto bank use cases. DeFi platform Zapper raised $15M. Optimizing payments inside APAC. Watch Out For This: It’s a Wall Street nightmare. You score hundreds of millions of dollars on a trade and you just can’t get paid. That’s what Goldman Sachs Group Inc. faces in a transaction pitting its traders against Mexico’s dominant power company, championed by none other than President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, according to people with knowledge of the matter. At issue: roughly $400 million the Wall Street bank believes it’s owed from a natural-gas trade that went wild when a deep freeze hit Texas in February. Source: Bloomberg Interesting Reads: A warning on COVID case increase. In-car voice recognition battle heats. Report: Electrification of everything. Why media and telecom don’t mix? Market Moving Headline: Famed investor Michael Burry on Monday revealed in a regulatory filing a short position against Tesla worth more than half a billion. Burry, one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis, is long puts against 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million by the end of the first quarter, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: CNBC See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFintech Spotlight: How To Build A DIY Robo-Advisor Using PassivFintech Focus For May 17, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sidewalk Labs launches Pebble, a sensor that uses real-time data to manage city parking

    Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet’s urban innovation organization, has announced the launch of Pebble, a vehicle sensor that’s designed to help manage parking in cities by providing real-time parking and curb availability data. Here’s how it works: Small spherical sensors are stuck to the ground on parking spaces to note the absence or presence of a vehicle. The data is then viewed and analyzed by real estate developers, parking operators or municipal agencies via a dashboard.

  • Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop

    Several investment firms purchased shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Baidu and Discovery Inc, which made big market moves linked to the implosion of investment firm Archegos Capital Management, while others on Monday disclosed bets against retail-trading favorite GameStop Corp. A number of investment managers bet on companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of Archegos at the end March. Other funds used the first quarter to take out put option positions, which are bearish bets, in GameStop.

  • Commission-free trading app Stake secures $30M from Tiger Global to expand into Europe

    Commission-free trading app Stake, which is available in UK, Brazil and New Zealand, has raised $30 million from Tiger Global and partners of London-based DST Global to expand into Europe. Since launching in the UK in early 2020, Stake claims to have grown its total customer base more than six times over, with 25% month-on-month customer growth on average and hitting over 330,000 customers globally.

  • Facebook VR exec Hugo Barra is leaving

    Four years after joining as Facebook's first VP of VR, ex-Xiaomi exec Hugo Barra has left the company, he said in a social media post Tuesday. Barra led Facebook's VR efforts during a particularly tumultuous time for Oculus, coming aboard to helm the division as the once independent arm was folded deeper into its parent company after the departure of co-founder and CEO Brendan Iribe. During Barra's time at Facebook, the company pivoted from PC-based VR systems toward all-in-one designs, relying on a partnership with Barra's previous employer Xiaomi to help the company scale its entry-level Oculus Go headset, which has since been discontinued.

  • Spotify to add automatic transcripts for its own Exclusive and Original podcasts

    Spotify is taking the first step towards making transcripts available for the podcasts on its service. The company announced this morning it's soon launching a limited beta that will introduce automatic transcripts for its own Spotify Exclusive and Original shows, with the larger goal of enabling transcripts across all podcasts published to its platform in the future. The company also introduced a handful of other accessibility improvements alongside the announcement, including readability features and options for text resizing.

  • Wealth Management Firms: The Biggest and Best

    Looking for a wealth management firm? Here's a handy ranking to get you started on your search for a top financial advisor.

  • Covid-19 has led to a surge in Chinese exports of oxygen concentrators

    Chinese oxygen concentrator manufacturers have seen demand from countries such as India rise sharply.

  • Why Investors Should Wait and Watch Roblox Stock

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a unique video game platform that enables users to build their own games in a virtual "sandbox" world. After gaining an impressive user base of both gamers and game developers throughout the pandemic, the company has earned a spot on most analysts' and investors' radars. Whereas Roblox's user base and revenue increased significantly as of its first-quarter 2021 earnings report, the company faces unique challenges ahead in expanding and maturing its young, unprofitable user base.

  • Jackson County schools can’t drop the masks now. Our kids aren’t immune to COVID-19

    Students under 12 aren’t even eligible to get vaccinated yet — and they aren’t immune to the virus.

  • Rapper Drake Invests in Faux-Chicken Maker’s $40 Million Round

    (Bloomberg) -- In another sign of the faux meat boom, Daring Foods Inc. has raised $40 million from investors -- including entertainer Drake -- after debuting its plant-based chicken last year.The series B funding round was led by D1 Capital Partners and joined by existing investors Maveron and Palm Tree Crew, Daring said. The company, which declined to comment on its valuation, raised $8 million in October.While faux beef has demanded much of the attention in the imitation meat category, chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., making it an obvious target for plant-based manufacturers. The global plant-based chicken category is projected to reach $8 billion by 2030, according to an estimate from Future Market Insights.“The first wave of plant-based was really focused on taste and texture, but then you had the sacrifice of other elements, like health,” said Ross Mackay, a co-founder who serves as Daring’s chief executive officer. Unlike other plant-based meats, Daring highlights its low calories and short ingredient list.The new funds will help Daring roughly triple its retail distribution, which already includes Kroger and Costco, to more than 4,500 U.S. stores this year, according to Mackay. Its foodservice footprint of about 400 locations could grow ten-fold in the same period.Daring is expanding in an increasingly crowded field. Kellogg’s new Incogmeato line recently debuted two “Chik’n Tenders” products. Nestle’s Sweet Earth brand includes multiple faux chicken items and has distribution in more than 26,000 stores. Livekindly Collective, a group of plant-based protein brands that includes two with “chicken” options in the U.S., recently raised $335 million. Category leader Beyond Meat has also been telling customers that it will launch chicken this summer, after having run several short-lived trials with KFC.Drake, who has said he’s a vegetarian, adds to the growing list of celebrities backing faux meat that includes Serena Williams and Jay-Z.Daring, based in Los Angeles, was founded with the goal of removing chicken from the global food system, citing what it claims are the industry’s unethical treatment of animals and negative impact on the environment.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aevum is building a modular autonomous drone for space and terrestrial deliveries

    Logistics and delivery providers are territorially split between Earth and space, with companies like Amazon and FedEx working to master ground, air and drone transportation, and new entrants like SpaceX honing its expertise in space launch. Autonomous transportation startup Aevum wants to do both. The key is Aevum’s unmanned aircraft system, which it calls Ravn X. So far, Aevum has only publicly discussed its plans for the Ravn X in the context of space launches.

  • Canadian National Railway-Kansas City Southern merger a big win for workers, region

    The chief operating officer is a native Kansan, and he promises: The headquarters will stay right here in Kansas City.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me full time due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.