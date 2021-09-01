U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Finastra identified as a leader in corporate digital banking platform market

·3 min read

Celent recognizes standout capabilities with awards for breadth of functionality, customer base and support

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has been named a leader in corporate digital banking platforms by Celent. Two reports, which cover North America and the rest of the world, recognize Finastra's standout capabilities in this sector.

Finastra_Logo
Finastra_Logo

The reports, titled 'Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: North America Edition' & 'Corporate Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA/APAC/LATAM Edition', are aimed at banks looking to enhance their corporate digital banking offering and highlight Finastra as an attractive platform in this market. Finastra has excelled in the 'Breadth of Functionality' and 'Customer Base and Support' categories.

Patricia Hines, Head of Corporate Banking, Celent, said, "Banks looking to capture a greater share of the corporate banking wallet must think carefully about their investment decisions in order to ensure they meet their clients' unique demands for ease of use, flexibility, and convenience. Banks must vigorously analyze their corporate digital banking platform, the linchpin to effectively deliver a bank's products and services to its customers. Finastra's solution has shown stand out capability to support banks as they embark on their digital transformation journeys."

Veena Rao, Vice President, Fusion Corporate Channels, at Finastra said, "We are thrilled that a much-respected industry analyst house has recognized the success and potential of our corporate digital banking solution. The platform paves the way for step-by-step transformation, with standard APIs and a microservices approach that supports digital transformation. Moreover, connectivity with our FusionFabric.cloud development platform drives open innovation and co-creation of value-added solutions."

Patricia Hines added, "Finastra is the only provider in this analysis that supports nearly every functionality attribute in the Celent taxonomy and the majority of digital channels, demonstrating notable breadth of functionality. Finastra also stood out in new deals over the past two years, number of clients on the latest software version, customer references, breadth of training types, and annual client conference."

Finastra's Fusion Corporate Channels solution delivers portal technology to unify trade, supply chain finance, cash, lending, and treasury services for corporate clients. More than 100 financial institutions and multinational corporations use the technology, benefitting from flexible, intuitive channel applications that can be delivered on demand, globally, and on any device.

Access the report extract here:

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

For further information please contact:
Caroline Duff
Global Head of PR
T +44 (0)7917 613586
E caroline.duff@finastra.com
finastra.com

Corporate headquarters
4 Kingdom Street
Paddington
London W2 6BD
United Kingdom
T: +44 20 3320 5000

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finastra-identified-as-a-leader-in-corporate-digital-banking-platform-market-301366937.html

SOURCE Finastra

