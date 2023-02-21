U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,056.50
    -31.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,672.00
    -194.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,261.75
    -128.25 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.60
    -18.10 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.12
    -0.22 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    -6.90 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.01 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.48
    +2.31 (+11.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5970
    +0.3370 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,781.33
    +259.64 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.21
    +19.88 (+3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,983.04
    -31.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Finastra and Integro Technologies to offer comprehensive digitalization and exposure risk offering for trade finance

·4 min read

  • Finastra's Trade Innovation and Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solutions to be available globally through a single offering

LONDON and SINGAPORE , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications and marketplaces, today announced a partnership with Integro Technologies a subsidiary of Aurionpro, the pioneer provider of high-end lending platforms, to offer Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution.

Finastra’s Iain MacLennan (L) and Integro’s Shekhar Mullatti meeting at Finastra’s London HQ in January
Finastra’s Iain MacLennan (L) and Integro’s Shekhar Mullatti meeting at Finastra’s London HQ in January

Integro's SmartLender has been successfully helping banks in Asia and the Middle East manage risk in trade finance for over 20 years. With Finastra's global reach, banks around the world will be now able to combine SmartLender's advanced exposure risk capabilities with Trade Innovation's front-to-back capabilities for frictionless trade and supply chain finance.

"Banks are operating in an era of unprecedented uncertainty and are having to manage risk on a global scale. Digitalization is the only way to effectively manage such uncertainty to bring a true understanding of risk," said Iain MacLennan, Vice President, Trade & Supply Chain Finance, Finastra. "With SmartLender Trade Limits and Trade Innovation in a single offering, not only will banks be able to reap the benefits of end-to-end digitalization, but they will also gain the ability to manage exposure risk throughout the trade finance process. We are excited to offer this new capability to our customers and look forward to future success with Integro."

"The best of breed capabilities of Trade Innovation, combined with the granular Limits Management capabilities of SmartLender Trade Limits, will give customers a competitive edge to expand and scale their trade and supply chain businesses with effective risk management," said Mr. Shekhar Mullatti, CEO, Integro Technologies Pte Ltd. "We are excited to partner with Finastra on this journey to enhance digital transformation, accelerate growth, and improve efficiencies in trade processes across the world."

SmartLender Trade Limits is a comprehensive digital trade limits system that enables exposure risk management at every stage of the trade finance process. With end-to-end centralized processing capabilities and open APIs, SmartLender Trade Limits offers easy and widespread configurability and improves productivity with reduced rates of trade rework and active limit monitoring. The intuitive workflows allow well-supported decision making with global trade limits structures and limit checking from numerous views, including country risks, industry/sector risks, group and counterparty risks, all from a scalable architecture designed to handle rapid changes to workloads and user demands to ensure business continuity.

Trade Innovation is the best-in-class booking engine with embedded workflow management for working capital finance, covering all aspects of working capital and supply chain finance. The solution provides open connectivity to networks, the creation and management of digital original documents, as well as the automation of compliance and document checking tasks using AI and machine learning. With front-to-back digitalization of the documentation and processes involved in complex guarantee wording and workflows, Trade Innovation reduces friction in processing and improves turnaround times. Using the solution, banks can accelerate their move to paperless trade, enable greater automation in their operations, and respond quicker to market requirements. 

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About Integro Technologies Pte Ltd

Integro Technologies is a high end and pioneering provider of Lending Platforms. Our market leading "SmartLender" platform represent best practices and practical methodologies harnessed and distilled over more than 15 years. Leading banks across Asia and the Middle East use SmartLender to help achieve their strategic objectives. Integro Technologies is headquartered in Singapore with delivery centres in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia & Philippines. Integro is a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. For more information, visit www.integrosys.com

About Aurionpro

Aurionpro Solutions Limited (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments, and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under a single umbrella – Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation (ADAPT) to the 'New Digital World'. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company serves globally with the expertise and commitment of 2000+ passionate people supporting its journey.For more information, visit  www.aurionpro.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005810/Finastra_Integro.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Finastra)
(PRNewsfoto/Finastra)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finastra-and-integro-technologies-to-offer-comprehensive-digitalization-and-exposure-risk-offering-for-trade-finance-301750727.html

SOURCE Finastra

Recommended Stories

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Old school investors will tell you that ‘buying low and selling high’ is the key to market success. The advice may be cliché, but it’s based on mathematical truth. The hard part, however, is understanding when prices are low, because that’s not always an absolute number. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. Using TipRanks’ platform, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. In fact, despite their h

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says S&P 500 Could Drop 26% in Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive US equities are flashing a warning sign that could see the S&P 500 sliding as much as 26% in the first half of this year, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapWhile recent data sug

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is 'In Jeopardy' but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • I Have $200,000 to Invest. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million?

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta Shares Soar Most Since 2013 on Zuckerberg’s Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is headed for its biggest single-day gain in almost a decade after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg laid out plans to make the social media giant leaner, more efficient and more decisive.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarZu

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Bulks Up on Shopify, Pares 2 Other Stakes

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation has slid 34% over the past year and 74% from its February 2021 peak.

  • 4 Technologies That Aren't That Big Today but Will Likely Be Massive in 20 Years

    The concept of smartphones and electric cars seemed like a pipe dream 20 years ago, but today, nearly 6.92 billion people, or 86.4% of the global population, have personal smartphones. Governments worldwide are moving toward a green future by encouraging the use of electric cars instead of vehicles with combustible engines. Investing in burgeoning technologies could increase your wealth within the next two decades. Take look at some of the most promising technologies poised to catch on. Generati

  • Amazon stock drop has workers facing pay squeeze

    Corporate employees for tech-giant Amazon will see a 15-50% drop in salaries in 2023 due to the stock’s underperformance in 2022.

  • Already worth $19 billion, Ray Dalio will be paid ‘billions’ more after retiring from Bridgewater: report

    Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bet

  • JPMorgan Strategists Say Stock Rally Will Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors that have turned too optimistic about the economic outlook are setting up for disappointment, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaRussia and China Have a Stranglehold on the World’s Food SecurityBiden Meets Zelenskiy on Surprise Trip Nearly Year Into WarStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bets Fade: Markets WrapIt’s too early to say a recession is off the table following

  • Stocks Slide on Fed Concern as Dollar Gets a Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures and European stocks fell as investors worried about the prospects of interest-rates staying higher for longer and a deepening of geopolitical tensions. The dollar rebounded on haven appeal.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China B

  • NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q4 Earnings to be Hurt by Weak Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) overall financial performance in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is likely to have been hurt by the weakening demand for chips used in the gaming end market.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baidu (BIDU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Baidu's (BIDU) fourth-quarter results are likely to gain strength in the AI business and Mobile Ecosystem.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Self-Storage Investment Is Now A Cash Business And Fund Activity Is Soaring

    Location and market conditions continue to drive the self-storage investment sector. Locations where housing sales have stalled have been the first to struggle with self-storage occupancy. Rising interest rates and a lack of available bank funding have also put the brakes on self-storage acquisitions. So it’s with some surprise that Prime Group Holdings LLC recently offered the largest private equity fund ever raised to exclusively invest in self-storage properties. Nearly $2.5 billion has been

  • Why Fast-paced Mover Energy Transfer LP (ET) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Energy Transfer LP (ET) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.