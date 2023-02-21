Finastra and Integro Technologies to offer comprehensive digitalization and exposure risk offering for trade finance

Finastra's Trade Innovation and Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solutions to be available globally through a single offering

LONDON and SINGAPORE , Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial services software applications and marketplaces, today announced a partnership with Integro Technologies a subsidiary of Aurionpro, the pioneer provider of high-end lending platforms, to offer Integro's SmartLender Trade Limits solution alongside its own Trade Innovation solution.

Finastra’s Iain MacLennan (L) and Integro’s Shekhar Mullatti meeting at Finastra’s London HQ in January

Integro's SmartLender has been successfully helping banks in Asia and the Middle East manage risk in trade finance for over 20 years. With Finastra's global reach, banks around the world will be now able to combine SmartLender's advanced exposure risk capabilities with Trade Innovation's front-to-back capabilities for frictionless trade and supply chain finance.

"Banks are operating in an era of unprecedented uncertainty and are having to manage risk on a global scale. Digitalization is the only way to effectively manage such uncertainty to bring a true understanding of risk," said Iain MacLennan, Vice President, Trade & Supply Chain Finance, Finastra. "With SmartLender Trade Limits and Trade Innovation in a single offering, not only will banks be able to reap the benefits of end-to-end digitalization, but they will also gain the ability to manage exposure risk throughout the trade finance process. We are excited to offer this new capability to our customers and look forward to future success with Integro."

"The best of breed capabilities of Trade Innovation, combined with the granular Limits Management capabilities of SmartLender Trade Limits, will give customers a competitive edge to expand and scale their trade and supply chain businesses with effective risk management," said Mr. Shekhar Mullatti, CEO, Integro Technologies Pte Ltd. "We are excited to partner with Finastra on this journey to enhance digital transformation, accelerate growth, and improve efficiencies in trade processes across the world."

Story continues

SmartLender Trade Limits is a comprehensive digital trade limits system that enables exposure risk management at every stage of the trade finance process. With end-to-end centralized processing capabilities and open APIs, SmartLender Trade Limits offers easy and widespread configurability and improves productivity with reduced rates of trade rework and active limit monitoring. The intuitive workflows allow well-supported decision making with global trade limits structures and limit checking from numerous views, including country risks, industry/sector risks, group and counterparty risks, all from a scalable architecture designed to handle rapid changes to workloads and user demands to ensure business continuity.

Trade Innovation is the best-in-class booking engine with embedded workflow management for working capital finance, covering all aspects of working capital and supply chain finance. The solution provides open connectivity to networks, the creation and management of digital original documents, as well as the automation of compliance and document checking tasks using AI and machine learning. With front-to-back digitalization of the documentation and processes involved in complex guarantee wording and workflows, Trade Innovation reduces friction in processing and improves turnaround times. Using the solution, banks can accelerate their move to paperless trade, enable greater automation in their operations, and respond quicker to market requirements.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

About Integro Technologies Pte Ltd

Integro Technologies is a high end and pioneering provider of Lending Platforms. Our market leading "SmartLender" platform represent best practices and practical methodologies harnessed and distilled over more than 15 years. Leading banks across Asia and the Middle East use SmartLender to help achieve their strategic objectives. Integro Technologies is headquartered in Singapore with delivery centres in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia & Philippines. Integro is a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. For more information, visit www.integrosys.com

About Aurionpro

Aurionpro Solutions Limited (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668) is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the Banking, Mobility, Payments, and Government sectors. It converges multiple technology solutions under a single umbrella – Advanced and Accelerated Platform-led Transformation (ADAPT) to the 'New Digital World'. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company serves globally with the expertise and commitment of 2000+ passionate people supporting its journey.For more information, visit www.aurionpro.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005810/Finastra_Integro.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finastra-and-integro-technologies-to-offer-comprehensive-digitalization-and-exposure-risk-offering-for-trade-finance-301750727.html

SOURCE Finastra