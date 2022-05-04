U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Finastra Managed Services launches on Amazon Web Services

·2 min read

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Finastra announces the launch of Finastra Managed Services (FMS) on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable banks and financial institutions to access FMS in the AWS cloud. FMS being available in the AWS cloud has already demonstrated its benefits, helping a large multi-national U.S. bank on the West Coast roll out its lending solution.

Finastra_Logo
Finastra_Logo

Users of FMS in the AWS cloud benefit from increased efficiency and scalability, which improves spending and reduces carbon footprint. AWS empowers organizations to modernize their infrastructure, meet rapidly changing customer behaviors and expectations, and drive business growth.

Neil Budd, VP Finastra Managed Services said, "The move to bring our customers high quality managed services with AWS is a great step for Finastra. We're committed to helping drive efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), so this move aligns closely with our strategy to help our FMS customers specifically to accelerate their move to the cloud and access the benefits it affords, including scalability and security. It is also a commitment to our FMS multi-cloud strategy which enables us to support customers who value a choice of cloud vendor."

Yves Dupuy, Leader for Global ISVs, Financial Services EMEA/APAC at AWS said, "We are pleased to provide Finastra with the capability to bring Finastra's Managed Services customers a secure and resilient global cloud infrastructure that will enable them to differentiate themselves today and adapt to the needs of tomorrow."

Built on market leading technology, Finastra provides complete, flexible, and software-led service offerings, helping banks accelerate business agility, mitigate risk, and innovate at pace. For further information, visit: Finastra Managed Service Solution | Finastra

For further information please contact:

Caroline Duff
Global Head of PR
T +44 (0)7917 613586
E caroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street
Paddington
London W2 6BD
United Kingdom
T: +44 20 3320 5000

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finastra-managed-services-launches-on-amazon-web-services-301539400.html

SOURCE Finastra

