Finastra partners with DataGear to help corporate banks in Egypt optimize core processes

Reseller agreement will enable DataGear customers to automate corporate banking operations, reduce costs and seize new opportunities for growth

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced its partnership with DataGear, a leading service provider for banking and financial services in Egypt, to enable corporate banks to rationalize core operations, automate compliance and reduce costs. DataGear will provide its customers with Finastra's solutions, Fusion Corporate Channels and Fusion Trade Innovation, to help banks strengthen their services and grow their business.

Ahmed Elsonbaty, Chief Executive Officer at DataGear said, "The demands of our large customer base are constantly changing. We recognized a need to expand our portfolio, to help corporate banks upgrade their offering with a suite of digital services. Finastra's strong partnership and enablement program, as well as its industry-leading solutions, give us the tools to support our customers on this journey. With the partnership, we can also continue our own growth and development in the market."

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, it is important that corporate banks can adapt quickly and are not held back by regulation, legacy technology or working capital limitations. With Finastra's solutions, DataGear customers will benefit from a trade services platform that evolves with compliance, customer and competitive demands, as well as next-generation portal technology to unify trade, supply chain finance, cash, lending and transaction banking.

Ahmed Khalifa, Director, Partners & Ecosystem MEA at Finastra said, "With deep expertise in banking and financial services, DataGear has a strong presence and a large customer base in Egypt. At Finastra, we understand the importance of partnerships and collaborative ecosystems for facilitating growth. Our partnership will help the company further strengthen its market position, while giving its customers access to our flagship solutions through a local vendor. We're pleased to collaborate with DataGear and look forward to our mutual success."

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

About DataGear

DataGear is a leading provider for compliance solutions and Data Warehousing for large enterprises in the Middle East and Africa. It has delivered over 12 Data Warehouse solutions to some of the largest telecommunication operators and financial institutions in Algeria, Egypt, KSA and UAE. It also provides over 40 financial institutions in the MEA region with robust and reliable solutions developed using Artificial Intelligence for Anti-Money Laundering, combating financing of terrorism, customer risk profiling, and fraud management. Adopting an innovative approach, and hiring the highest skilled people, the company strives to thrive and to accomplish the best client satisfaction.

