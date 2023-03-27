Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insiders placed bullish bets worth AU$7.3m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Finbar Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Calogero Rubino bought AU$6.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.57 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.60. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Finbar Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Finbar Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Finbar Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Finbar Group over the last quarter. Insiders purchased AU$58k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Finbar Group insiders own 18% of the company, worth about AU$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Finbar Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Finbar Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Finbar Group (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

