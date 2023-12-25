Finbar Group Limited's (ASX:FRI) top owners are private companies with 36% stake, while 30% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Finbar Group's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

If you want to know who really controls Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 36% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 30% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Finbar Group, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:FRI Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Finbar Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Finbar Group is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

ASX:FRI Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Finbar Group. Kai Xin Guo Pte Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 7.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Darren Pateman, the CEO has 1.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Finbar Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Finbar Group Limited. Insiders own AU$37m worth of shares in the AU$190m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Finbar Group. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 10%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 36%, of the Finbar Group stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

