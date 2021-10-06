U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.75
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,400.00
    +109.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,825.25
    +66.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,221.30
    +9.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.12
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    -0.0050 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    21.00
    -0.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3700
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,872.04
    +3,629.02 (+7.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.23
    +55.14 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.05
    +313.18 (+1.14%)
     

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that it has received Debenture Holder approval to amend its outstanding Convertible Debentures to allow, for up to two consecutive quarters, interest payments under the Convertible Debentures to be satisfied with the issuance of common shares of the Company. A third (or more) consecutive quarter of satisfying interest payments with the issuance of common shares of the Company will require further Debenture Holder approval. The aforementioned amendment is still subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company previously issued Convertible Debentures, as amended from time to time, in February 2019 and July 2020. The Convertible Debentures mature on January 10, 2023 and February 8, 2023, respectively, and bear interest at 12% per annum.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital said, "We thank our debenture holders for their continued support by providing us with substantial flexibility in how we deploy our capital to optimize our business to maximize returns for our shareholders. We view their decision as a strong vote of confidence in our business and its future growth."

About FinCanna Capital Corp.
FinCanna is an investment company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:
Arlen Hansen
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com

Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about the amendment to the outstanding Convertible Debentures and the approval of the CSE thereon; and the business goals and objectives of FinCanna. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks that the CSE may no approve the amendment to the outstanding Convertible Debentures; and risks identified in the CSE listing statement available at www.SEDAR.com and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FinCanna Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667131/FinCanna-Capital-Amends-Terms-of-Convertible-Debentures

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On McConnell Debt-Limit Offer; Affirm Soars, Bitcoin Tops $55,000

    Stocks erased morning losses as Mitch McConnell made a debt limit offer. Affirm surged on a Target deal.

  • Why EV Stocks Nio, Workhorse, and Hyzon Are Down Today

    Some company-specific headwinds are adding to a general market downturn in these electric vehicle names.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson Warns of Fresh Stock-Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- A little more than two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warned a 20% plunge in U.S. stocks was a real possibility. Since then, the S&P 500 has weathered bouts of volatility to remain near all-time highs.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and if offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Bitcoin Price Rally Fueled by Whales’ $1.6B Buy, Blockchain Data Shows

    At press time, bitcoin was changing hands at $54,938.47, up 7.89% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk 20. According to South Korea-based blockchain data firm CryptoQuant, someone or a group of people purchased the massive amount of bitcoin on the spot market on centralized exchanges between 13:11 and 13:16 UTC Wednesday. The purchase could have started on Coinbase, Ki Young Ju, co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant told CoinDesk.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys Right Now?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • What IBM CEO Arvind Krishna wants you to know about Red Hat's $1 trillion opportunity

    Speaking two years after the $34 billion Red Hat deal, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said confidence in the strategy has only intensified.

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • 3 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're after businesses with sizable expansion opportunities, then look no further than these three stocks.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeARK is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October a

  • Moderna: On Track to Meet Targets, Says Analyst

    Further validating Moderna’s (MRNA) already highly successful Covid-19 vaccine program, on Tuesday the company announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given the go ahead for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273 (Spikevax), to be administered to severely immunocompromised individuals over the age of 12 years old. The booster shot is to be given at least 28 days after the second dose. “The authorization by the EMA, following FDA-authorization, and data published last mont

  • Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

    What happened Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.