U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.12
    -5.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,098.97
    -81.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,209.04
    +33.81 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.87
    -11.69 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.13
    +0.72 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.40
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.05
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0120
    +0.0400 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    -0.0036 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1370
    +1.5210 (+1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,584.12
    +972.33 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.41
    +10.77 (+1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.88
    -36.05 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Finch raises $15M to build an API for HR systems

Kyle Wiggers
·5 min read

Finch, which builds APIs to connect corporate payroll, HR, and benefits systems, today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by Menlo Ventures with participation from General Catalyst, Bedrock, Sempervirens, and Y Combinator. Co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zhang said that the new money will be put toward growing the startup's 36-person workforce, particularly on the engineering, sales, and developer sides.

Zhang and Finch's second co-founder, Ansel Parikh, initially started the startup to build a platform that would allow companies to offer lending products to their customers. But after contacting payroll and HR providers to discuss integrations, most didn't reply, Zhang said, or asked that Zhang and Parikh go through a lengthy procurement process.

"As developers, we were looking for a Segment-, Plaid-, or Stripe-like developer experience. We discovered that such an API infrastructure did not exist in the employment sector," Zhang told TechCrunch in an email interview. "Many developers have been forced to resort to CSV uploads and FTP, or be added as third-party admins. Other companies have instead opted to spend millions in development costs ... to build one-off integrations. This lack of connectivity in the industry results in high administrative costs for employers, increased lock-in by legacy providers, and prohibitively high barriers for innovators."

Zhang previously worked at Amazon under the company's robotics R&D division before leading product for Smartcar, an API platform for connected vehicles. Parikh came from the venture investing sector, having worked as an analyst at Paradigm Capital and an investor at Bond and Kleiner Perkins.

With Finch, Zhang and Parikh set out to build what Zhang describes as an "API for employment systems." The platform acts as a connectivity layer for over 140 employment systems, letting apps and services such as Gusto, Justworks, Zenefits, and ADP access employment data stored in disparate systems.

Finch
Finch

Image Credits: Finch

"Our direct competitor is the current status quo in the industry, which operates in three main models: CSV uploads, SFPT servers, and internal operations," Zhang explained. "Applications require HR admins to upload employee information, enrollment, and pay statements. Most of the industry has adopted transferring files through SFTP servers, which is more secure than sending employee data via email. But it requires setting up SFTP servers and lacks standardization across companies. As a result, many companies depend on an internal operations team to manually log in and pull employee reports or set deductions and contributions."

To address specific HR pain points, Finch also offers specialized services like Finch Benefits, which is designed to simplify the process of creating benefits plans, enrolling employees in benefits, and handling benefits deduction and contribution updates. When an employee changes their contributions in a benefits app, Finch Benefits automatically updates it in the correct tax category on their paycheck.

Some companies might balk at the idea of funneling employee data through a third-party platform like Finch. But Zhang said that Finch doesn't currently run an analysis on data passing through its systems and that customers can delete data from Finch or stop sharing data with an individual Finch-connected app at any time.

"Suppose you have used Finch to facilitate a connection between your employment system and an app. In that case, Finch will share the employment data with that app. The types of data Finch shares with your apps depend on the permissions granted through the authorization process and the information made available by the employment system," Zhang said. "We do not share the data with any app without consent. We do not sell or rent the personal information collected."

Demand, evidently, is strong. While declining to reveal revenue, Zhang said that Finch is serving over 10,000 employers ranging from startups to publicly-traded companies. Pave, Vanta, and Teampay are among its customers.

"Employee data is scattered across multiple systems without a single source of truth. This continues to be the case as the industry becomes more complex with additional players," Zhang said. "We have built a strong partnership and engineering team to build connectivity and create innovation and collaboration within the industry."

The goal in the coming months is to expand Finch's support for systems beyond those that manage benefits, recruiting and staffing, time and attendance, and employee identity, Zhang said. He expects that -- down the line -- Finch will be able to assist with tasks including process reimbursements, running payroll, and "other areas that directly impact money movements."

Finch
Finch

Finch's connect flow.

"The pandemic accelerated our business and caused several shifts in the employment sector. More than $12.3 billion was invested into global HR tech in 2021," Zhang said. "Finch is powering benefits providers that help employers offer alternative retirement plans, mental health benefits, commuter reimbursements, financial wellness programs, and even climate change benefits. [We've] teamed up with hybrid workforce management platforms, business registration services, and procurement and expense tools that help employers create more flexible work environments for their employees. [And we] work with learning management systems, onboarding, and professional training platforms to help employers invest in their workforce for the long term."

Finch's growth strategy will be the key to it remaining competitive in a market that's seen a lot of interest lately. Andreessen Horowitz published an entire research report on the promise of payroll APIs, while Plaid recently released a payroll API system for income verification called Plaid Income.

Finch competes with Merge, a platform that integrates with existing HR, accounting, and ticketing platforms in a single dashboard. Another rival, Flexspring, also offers a product that connects different HR systems to enable data sharing between them.

With the most recent funding, Finch's total capital stands at $18.6 million.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn't help the problem, but he didn't create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here's how he's not helping with high gas prices.

  • Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsOne stark result so

  • SEC’s Trading Shake-Up Expected to Face Heavy Opposition

    The agency’s expected changes to U.S. stock-trading rules are likely to prompt pushback from the brokerages and market-making firms that handle small investors’ orders.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • CVS subsidiary will lay off 71 South Florida employees, shut down facility

    CVS Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), will lay off 71 people after it shuts down its Coram facility in Miramar. The terminations will begin at 12006 Miramar Parkway about two weeks from July 31 and are expected to be completed by Sept. 11, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) sent to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) by Christina Gawrysh, HR business partner director for CVS. Eliminated positions include primary nurse case managers, pharmacists, clinical support technicians, compounding pharmacy technicians, clinical service liaisons, warehouse reps, pharmacy reps, non-registered nurse clinical service liaisons, clinical nutrition liaisons, operations supervisors, a general pharmacy manager, a regional sales manager, and a medical records rep.

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

    The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that's not the only problem facing retailers, including Target and Costco . When lockdowns first started, for example, toilet paper, paper towels, and a number of other items were in short supply.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Draws Investor Suit Over Spam Account Claims

    (Bloomberg) -- A Twitter Inc. shareholder wants a judge to force the social-media platform to hand over internal files about spam and fake accounts that have become a hot-button issue in billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the company. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop E

  • Oil prices advance despite U.S. inventory rise

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, despite a likely rise in U.S. oil stocks, on the easing of Chinese COVID-19 related lockdowns and a possible strike by Norwegian oil workers. Brent crude futures were up $1.19, or 1%, at $121.76 a barrel at 1325 GMT. "Despite the API report showing builds for crude and oil products, oil prices are higher, supported by expectation of China easing the COVID restrictions, translating in higher demand and imports this summer," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

  • Oil trades above $120 a barrel as investors await U.S. supply data, monitor Norway strike threat

    Oil futures trade higher Wednesday as investors shook off an industry report showing a rise in U.S. crude and product inventories ahead of official data.

  • Polestar 3 SUV to boost Swedish EV-maker's 'growth trajectory'

    Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar finally debuted its highly-anticipated SUV, Polestar 3. Initially teased back in December at the company’s investor day, Polestar says the new electric EV will feature a dual motor setup, a range of 372 miles (WLTP methodology), and semi-autonomous highway driving power by LiDAR and sensors and NVIDIA chips.

  • ASML to Expand China Staff 14% as Covid Disruptions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV is hiring more than 200 staff in China this year to keep up with growth in the country, where its chipmaking tools are seen as crucial in a long-term contest with Washington for tech supremacy.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China t

  • Nucor buys two small companies with plans to launch utility, transportation business unit

    Nucor Corp. has acquired two related small businesses to establish a Nucor Towers & Structures unit, which it intends to expand into a nationwide business serving the utility, transportation and telecommunications markets.

  • Intel Central Ohio GM Jim Evers on his career path, move to Ohio and more

    Intel's Ohio site leader Jim Evers likes to say he's "living the American dream." Evers was tapped to oversee the company's planned $20 billion Central Ohio semiconductor manufacturing complex after a long career with the California-based tech giant. Although Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) has yet to make Evers available for an interview, it did recently publish an internal Q&A with him that provides some insight into his background, as well as his take on making the move to Ohio.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • After being shut out of jobs in her 50s, Deborah Gale reinvented herself and created a new narrative on aging

    A few weeks back, I had a delightful experience appearing on the “Redefining Retirement” episode of “The Big Middle” podcast hosted by British journalist Susan Flory. The best part: listening to Flory’s other guest, Deborah Gale, an Apple corporate treasury manager turned gerontologist researcher who’s now helping retirees find purpose at a U.K. -based social enterprise called The Purpose Xchange. It launched in October 2021, under the umbrella of the provocatively-titled The Age of No Retirement.

  • SA holdings firm calls for Cracker Barrel to replace CEO

    Sardar Biglari, leader of the holdings company, says the chain has failed to successfully draw in younger consumers, maintain regular customers, and return to pre-pandemic profit levels.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Judge gives former Tesla worker a deadline to accept $15 million payout over racism

    A federal judge on Tuesday gave a Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc two weeks to decide whether to accept $15 million in damages over racial abuse at the electric car company, far below the $137 million a jury had awarded. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said Owen Diaz identified no controlling question of law to justify an immediate appeal of the reduced award, which includes $1.5 million of compensatory damages and $13.5 million of punitive damages. Diaz alleged that his colleagues and a supervisor subjected him to a hostile work environment that included slurs, caricatures and swastikas in his nine months working at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California in 2015 and 2016.

  • ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again’: CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over when they return to the office

    ‘The quality of life is so much better when you can cut out that commute or spend your lunch break with your family,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.