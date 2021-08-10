Fincons Group cuts the ribbon on new Texas Delivery Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fincons Group, an established 2,000 people-strong international IT business consulting and system integration company on the market for over 38 years, with US offices in New York, Los Angeles as well throughout Europe, today cuts the ribbon on its new hub at 111 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX.

"Our Group continues to expand and with it our client portfolio," Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group, said. "To ensure we continue to provide our top-quality, tailored services we are constantly revising and evaluating how to be closer to our customers. With this latest Delivery Center we are taking a decisive step to bring us even closer to the US market where we have been thriving since we established in 2017 and to replicate the excellent customer service provided by the Bari Delivery Center."

The new office will house the US Delivery Center providing system building and application management services to clients in different industries such as Media, Financial Services, Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Manufacturing. The new Centre will specifically focus on AI, Big Data analytics and Machine Learning projects, innovation and research.

"We are pleased to have Fincons Group join our growing Fintech industry," Charisse Bodisch, Austin Chamber/Opportunity Austin senior vice president, economic development, said. "Like other IT Consulting companies choosing the Austin Region for their corporate offices, Fincons' business model partners with the community to drive development, create jobs and innovate products that ultimately impact customers worldwide."

The new Delivery Center stems from the recognized success of the Italian Bari Delivery Center, founded in 2007, that is based on specialized skills recruited form the market in combination with the internal training of promising graduates from the Polytechnic University of Bari with the Fincons Academy and exchanges with various research centers. The US Hub will additionally provide US clients with native English support within the same time-zone and a suitable interface. The new Center shares the same flagship values of the Bari Delivery Center, and of Fincons as a whole, ensuring compliance with the highest safety standards and reliability in the provision of services through a constantly updated methodology.

"We've identified Austin, Texas as the ideal humus where our new Delivery Center can grow and prosper," Francesco Moretti, group deputy CEO and CEO International, said. "The lively technological environment is the perfect setting for a business like ours, that has been at the pioneering forefront of many new innovations in the sectors we serve, to thrive. We always seek out active and reciprocal relationships with local universities and partners which we are confident will abound here in Texas. A special thank you also goes to Roland Peña and the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce for supporting us as we made our decision and for putting us in touch with various players in this thriving eco-system."

Austin was selected as a location of choice for its dynamic technological environment and excellent university. Fincons Group will select valuable resources from among the top-performing students at the local University of Texas at Austin, providing clients with flexible and scalable professional vertical market skills across several technologies, platforms and products. The University is also a key research and development partner as many of its laboratories are devoted to research in Fincons' core industries: Fintech, Media, Advertising, Transportation and Smart Mobility to name a few.

"We're delighted to welcome Fincons to Austin, where we are confident it will find the talent and collaborative opportunities that will contribute to its ongoing success and growth" said Kelsey Evans, Executive Director of Corporate Relations, "The complementarity of Fincons Group's expertise and UT's strengths will allow for a dynamic relationship between academia and business, where both will benefit and drive innovation. With its top-tier global industry reach, Fincons also offers our research and innovation projects an international platform."

Fincons Group

Fincons Group is an IT business consulting and systems integration multinational business that has been designing the digital future of leading companies on the international markets for more than 38 years. A Family Company with over 2000 resources and 13 offices around the world, where the founders play a strategic role with commitment and passion, grounding the company in the same principles that characterize those of a united and caring family. The wellbeing of its people is the catalyst for competitiveness for Fincons and Italy's Best Employers 2021 ranking, drawn up by Corriere della Sera with Statista, confirms this, acknowledging the Group's commitment to developing a work environment where professional growth goes hand in hand with personal fulfilment.

