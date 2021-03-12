U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,932.42
    -6.92 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,704.62
    +219.03 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,259.00
    -139.67 (-1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,337.81
    -0.73 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.58
    -0.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    -0.22 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1956
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0960 (+6.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0070 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0660
    +0.5560 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,332.67
    +553.84 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.28
    -0.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Everything you need to know about at-home COVID testing

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·7 min read

COVID vaccination efforts continue to gain momentum both in the US and around the world but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the pandemic woods just yet. Regular testing remains an important factor in helping slow the spread of the disease but has typically required a trip to your doctor or local clinic. Luckily, that’s no longer the case. In recent months, the FDA has approved a number of COVID tests which can be administered in the comfort of your own home and return results in a matter of minutes rather than days.

If you’ve taken an in-person COVID test in the last year, your nasal swab sample was likely diagnosed using a real time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (real time RT–PCR), which is among the most accurate and widely used lab-based methods for detecting viral pathogens such as Zika, Ebola and coronavirus.

The coronavirus only contains single strand RNA for genetic material which, unlike DNA, cannot be independently reproduced without the assistance of a host. As such, the virus must infect and repurpose healthy cells in order to make more of itself. RT–PCR mimics this process by first converting any coronavirus RNA present in a given sample into DNA — hence “reverse transcription” — then creating billions of copies of the genetic material and marking them with a fluorescent dye for identification.

The process is an offshoot of the more general PCR method, which is used to detect pathogens whose genetic material comes in DNA form and therefore doesn’t need amplification. This process is sensitive and highly accurate, albeit time-consuming, but does enable pathologists to detect a coronavirus infection in its early stages since only a minute amount of initial RNA is required. While the RT–PCR technique poses a low chance of outside contamination, its capability is limited in that it can only spot the coronavirus when it’s currently present in a sample. This method cannot tell if someone has been previously infected.

Some at-home tests rely on a similar process called isothermal amplification. Like PCR, isothermal amplification generates numerous copies of the coronavirus’ genetic material to aid in detection. Though IA is not as sensitive as the lab-based PCR method, it’s more accurate than other at-home tests which look for antigens — bits of coronavirus proteins that provoke the body’s immune response.

For example, an antigen-based BinaxNOW test correctly detects the virus only about 64 percent of the time in symptomatic people. That figure drops to just 35 percent in asymptomatics. Because antigen tests don’t include a reverse transcription phase, they are faster and less expensive to perform than PCR- and IA-based methods but are less accurate and return higher rates of false negatives — especially among people who have only recently been exposed.

The antigen method provides more of a general estimate as to how contagious you are, Dr. Gigi Gronvall of Johns Hopkins University told the NYT. “If you test positive on that, you really need to isolate,” she said.

So, if you are asymptomatic, a PCR or similar molecular-based test should be sufficient. If you suddenly find that you can’t smell or taste anything, pick up either a PCR or the most sensitive antigen-based test you can find. If you test positive, regardless of the type of test you use, isolate yourself immediately and call a doctor.

So far, only a handful of at-home tests have earned Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA. EUAs are otherwise-unapproved treatments, tests or medical countermeasures that have been allowed to sidestep the formal (and lengthy) FDA approval process in response to life-threatening health crises like the one we are currently facing.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is the first at-home test available without a prescription. It is antigen-based and takes 15 minutes to return a result. You’ll have to swab your nose then drop the sample in a desktop analyzer along with some processing liquid. Once the device does its thing, the results are transmitted via Bluetooth to your smartphone. That data is also shared through a secure, HIPAA compliant cloud connection to health authorities to aid in outbreak mapping. The test is expected to cost around $30 though the company has yet to announce where and when it might become available. The Ellume test displayed 96 percent accuracy in people ages 2 and up during its US clinical trial.

The Biden administration recently announced a $231.8 million deal with the Australian company to purchase 8.5 million units of the test. Ellume “will be delivering 100,000 tests per month from the Australian manufacturing facility until the U.S. facility is built,” a company representative told NPR. “At full capacity, the U.S facility will be able to produce up to 19 million tests per month. The 8.5 million tests for the US government is a portion of the overall manufacturing." However, not all health professionals are excited about this public-private partnership, with one going so far as to characterize the effort as “a spit in the ocean.”

The Cue OTC Test will also soon be available over the counter but unlike the Ellume, it uses a nucleic acid amplification test (similar to PCR) for improved accuracy and generates results in 20 minutes. Per a recent press release, “in prospective studies to evaluate the use of the Cue OTC Test, the results were 97.4% agreement for positive cases and 99.1% agreement for negative cases compared to the results from a highly sensitive EUA PCR laboratory-based test.” The company has not yet announced pricing or availability.

Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test isn’t just a mouthful to say, it’s a whole process. After answering a series of screening questions via the eMed digital health website, Abbot will deliver a test to your home. You’ll then be connected with a “telehealth professional” who will guide you through the sample collection process. Once you drop your sample into the analyzer, you should get your results in about 15 minutes through the Navica smartphone app. The Abbot test costs $25 and is only available with a prescription.

The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit costs $50 and, like the Cue, uses molecular tech. As with BinaxNOW, it requires a prescription so your doctor will have to order it on your behalf. The Lucira test is intended for use by people ages 14 and up, it returns results in 11 to 30 minutes.

If you don’t mind waiting a bit for your results, Amazon is selling Dxterity mail-in tests. Each one costs $110 and requires you post it to the company’s LA-area lab for diagnosis. On the plus side, this test is saliva-based so you won’t have to impale your nasal cavity with a Q-Tip to collect your sample. Results will be available within 24 - 72 hours through the company’s web portal.

Similarly, the CRL Rapid Response COVID-19 Saliva Test can be purchased from the Walgreens website for $119 and returns results in a scant 24 - 48 hours. If you test positive, the company will have a telemedicine rep reach out to discuss the diagnosis and potential next steps.

Though all of the fully at-home tests showed 90 percent-plus accuracy during their clinical trials, those figures can fluctuate when regular folks perform the tests themselves, so don’t treat a negative result as some license to get out and mingle. "When manufacturers are preparing data to submit to FDA, they are conducting studies under very specific, highly controlled conditions that optimize the performance of the test,” Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease programs at the Association of Public Health Laboratories, told the AARP.

Recommended Stories

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • Honda will sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year

    Honda has revealed plans to sell two electric SUVs in the US for the 2024 model year, one of them under the Acura badge.

  • Jeep's Wagoneer lineup is loaded with technology and touchscreens

    Jeep's Wagoneer is back and big in every sense of the word, including the amount of technology found inside.

  • 'Astro's Playroom' soundtrack hits streaming services just in time for the weekend

    Time to put "I'm Your GPU" on repeat.

  • HBO Max will debut an ad-supported tier in June

    AT&T expects to have up to 150 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers by 2026.

  • Switch FPS 'Neon White' looks super weird, so here's how it works

    It’s part anime dating sim, part speedrunning thirst trap, and all first-person.

  • Netflix's 'Resident Evil' CG anime leans on familiar voice actors

    Plot details and voice actors have been revealed for the new 'Resident Evil' anime series on Netflix.

  • 'Crash Bandicoot 4' comes to PC on March 26th

    'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!' is also arriving on iOS and Android in a couple of weeks.

  • Pakistan bans TikTok again for hosting 'obscene' content

    Tiktok users in Pakistan won't be able to access the app yet again after the Peshawar High Court issued an order to ban the short-form video sharing platform in the country.

  • Outcry after Doug Ford wrongly claims Indigenous lawmaker jumped vaccine queue

    Ontario premier urged to apologise to Sol Mamakwa, who was asked to help combat vaccine hesitancy among Indigenous groups Doug Ford criticized Mamakwa for ‘jumping the line’. Mamakwa received his vaccine in two remote communities at the request of their leadership. Photograph: Canadian Press/Rex/Shutterstock The leader of Canada’s most populous province is facing calls for an apology after he wrongly accused an Indigenous lawmaker of queue-jumping for his coronavirus vaccine. The outcry over Doug Ford’s comments highlights the sensitivity of the accusations as well as the broader challenges of addressing vaccine hesitancy in Indigenous communities, a group that still faces discrimination within the healthcare system. At Ontario’s legislative assembly on Thursday , Ford denounced Sol Mamakwa for “jumping the line” to receive shots. Mamakwa received his vaccine in two remote communities at the request of their leadership. “I talked to a few chiefs that were pretty upset about that, for flying into a community that he doesn’t belong to,” Ford said, without naming those chiefs. Mamakwa, a member of the New Democratic party and resident of King Fisher First Nation in northern Ontario, is the only lawmaker in the provincial legislature from a First Nations community. In March, he was invited by leaders of two fly-in communities – Muskrat Dam and Sandy Lake – to help combat vaccine hesitancy among residents. He posted on social media about his vaccination. On Thursday, Mamakwa expressed dismay over Ford’s “lack of respect” towards Indigenous peoples. “It was a hard decision for me to make even to go [get] the vaccine because of this,” he said “It’s not jumping the line, but providing leadership.” After he went to the communities, both within his electoral district of Kiiwetinoong, more residents signed up to get their vaccine. Opposition leaders also demanded that Ford apologize to Mamakwa and First Nation residents. “Vaccine hesitancy is a reality in many communities as a result of generations of systemic racism, historic traumas and poor treatment by the health system,” the NDP leader, Andrea Horwath, told reporters. “[Mamakwa] did what all of us are called to do. He stepped up, he led by example and he continues to be a big part of the efforts to show that the vaccine is safe.” Ontario’s health minister, Christine Elliott, defended Ford, saying the premier was simply expressing frustration because of the “continuing work” of vaccinating First Nations people. “Everyone needs to wait their turn. I’m not sure whether [Mr Mamakwa] was in the lineup for a vaccine or not,” she said. The premier’s office says he will not issue an apology and told the Guardian in an email that “[Elliott’s] comments stand”.

  • Hunt for vaccine slots often leads through scheduling maze

    The road to a COVID-19 shot often leads through a maze of scheduling systems: Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book online appointments. The technological obstacles are familiar to L. Shapley Bassen, a 74-year-old retired English teacher and editor in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. “A lot of us don’t sleep at night worrying about whether or not we’ll be able to get in,” Bassen said.

  • Protests after San Diego police officer pulls gun on father with 8-year-old son in traffic stop

    Voice of father can be heard in video telling officer to ‘take that gun off’ child as he appears to believe officer is aiming at his son

  • Verizon's 5G Home Internet arrives in 10 new locations

    Verizon (owner of Engadget's parent company Verizon Media) has expanded its 5G Home Internet service's availability, launching it in 10 new cities this month.

  • A YouTuber crammed 'Tenet' onto Game Boy Advance cartridges out of spite

    Imagine trying to decipher the already-muffled dialogue through a GBA speaker.

  • TaxDown banks ~$3M for tech that helps people get their taxes done

    Madrid-based TaxDown, which automates income tax filing by calculating regional deductions due to users so they don't have to navigate complex tax rules themselves, has raised €2.4 million (~$3M) in seed funding. US-based FJ Labs has joined TaxDown's investment board as it closes the seed round. For the past three years TaxDown been offering a service in Spain but is now eyeing international expansion, as well as further growth in its home market.

  • The Roku Channel's first free exclusive show will debut next week

    Roku's free channel is adding exclusive programming, starting with 'Cypher.'

  • Apple's 512GB Mac Mini M1 is back down to $829 at B&H Photo

    You can now pick up a Mac minin M1 512GB model with 8GB of RAM at a price that matches the best we've seen yet, $829 — or $70 off the regular price

  • Mood and emotion are driving market swings

    In January, equity prices for companies such as GameStop gyrated wildly, amid frantic retail trading on digital platforms such as Robinhood. One obvious lesson is that it is a mistake to assume that online retail trading dramas have been halted by congressional hearings. The analyst Larry Tabb told the FT that retail trading has accounted for as much activity as mutual funds and hedge funds combined in the last year.

  • Renault to sell its stake in Daimler to reduce debt

    Renault said in a statement that it would sell its 16.45 million Daimler shares through a placement to qualified investors via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Based on Daimler's closing share price of 72.09 euros per share on Thursday, Renault's stake would be worth a little more than 1.18 billion euros ($1.41 billion). "The industrial partnership between the Renault Group and Daimler remains unchanged and is not impacted by this financial transaction," Renault said.

  • Trans Mountain Wants to Keep Insurers Secret Amid Pipe Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Trans Mountain Pipeline LP is petitioning to keep the insurers of its controversial Canadian oil sands pipeline confidential as environmental groups urge insurance companies to drop their coverage.The pipeline company normally discloses the insurance companies in a so-called Financial Resource Plan that’s filed with the regulator each April. But Trans Mountain said in a Feb. 22 letter that insurers are facing pressure to stop covering the pipeline, raising costs for both Trans Mountain and its customers. Members of the public can file comments on the request until March 22.“In 2020, Trans Mountain experienced a significant reduction in available insurance capacity,” the company said in its petition. “It sought and secured partial replacement policies to compensate for this reduction, but did so at a significantly higher cost.”Trans Mountain has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists and some indigenous groups over a planned expansion that would bring more oil from Alberta to Asian markets. Construction of that project, which was proposed more than a decade ago, began last year after Canada’s federal government stepped in to buy the company in 2018 for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) from previous owner Kinder Morgan Inc., which was threatening to scrap the project due to the fierce pushback.Last year, Trans Mountain listed insurers including Zurich Insurance Company Ltd., Energy Insurance Mutual Ltd. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., among others. The Canada Energy Regulator is only seeking comments related to Trans Mountain’s request concerning its operating pipeline, not the expansion project, which isn’t covered by the same disclosure rules as it isn’t scheduled to start before late 2022.Click here to browse Bloomberg Intelligence ESG data“There is evidence that certain parties have used public filings on the CER’s database to identify insurers in order to pressure them to drop their policy for the pipeline,” the company said in its letter. A Trans Mountain spokesperson said in an email that the company filed the petition “to ensure that we have the ability to maintain reasonably priced insurance. We have all the required and necessary insurance in place for our existing operations, and for construction of the expansion project for the year ahead.”Alberta’s land-locked oil sands producers have struggled for years with a shortage of export pipelines, which reduces the value of crude produced. But efforts to build conduits have encountered opposition from environmentalists who argue that they threaten land and waterways and worsen climate change. Such concerns helped prompt U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first day in office last January, to cancel a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, Canada’s largest oil export pipeline project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.