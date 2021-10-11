U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,376.75
    -14.59 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,592.02
    -154.23 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,556.00
    -23.53 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.34
    +3.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.52
    +1.17 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3350
    +1.1200 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,616.47
    +2,389.91 (+4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.69
    +13.84 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

FindBob Collaborates With Raymond James Financial to Launch Its 'Practice Exchange' Platform for Financial Advisors

FindBob
·2 min read

New platform offers Raymond James financial advisors a one-stop location for M&A tools, prospective buyer/seller matching and succession planning education.

FindBob Logo

FindBob Logo
FindBob Logo
FindBob Logo

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FindBob has partnered with Raymond James Financial to develop and launch a robust and holistic succession planning platform, according to Roland Chan, founder and CEO of FindBob. Complementing its already-comprehensive succession and acquisition consulting infrastructure, Raymond James' "Practice Exchange" platform comprises a new marketplace, enhanced practice management and education, and M&A tools.

Powered by FindBob, Practice Exchange is a cloud-based tool that uses sophisticated algorithms to match prospective sellers and successors, while also serving as a one-stop location for everything a financial advisor needs to develop and implement a smooth succession or acquisition strategy.

The platform streamlines succession and acquisition planning for Raymond James advisors by focusing on three key areas:

  1. Increased efficiency via a robust marketplace that, powered by sophisticated matchmaking algorithms, helps advisors discover opportunities for growth and succession.

  2. Empower advisors with educational resources and planning tools that help inspire action throughout the growth or succession strategy they choose.

  3. Provide advisors with the ability to take control of the succession processes through an online deal room that provides them complete control over confidentiality, selection of buyers, and accelerates them to the deal-making process.

"As advisors plan for the future of their businesses, they need innovative retention and recruitment strategies," said Chan. "Raymond James has been at the forefront of encouraging succession planning in the industry for years, and we're excited to offer our leading transition management platform as the firm amplifies and scales their expertise to continuously address the needs of their advisors."

"After working with advisors to understand the key areas from which they can benefit, we're excited to be rolling out our Practice Exchange platform, as we continue to support financial advisors in expanding or exiting their business - on their own terms," said Robert Goff, vice president, Succession & Acquisition Planning at Raymond James. "FindBob has been a tremendous and collaborative partner in bringing to life and customizing this extensive platform so that Raymond James advisors can fully benefit from this comprehensive offering."

About FindBob

FindBob is the leading provider of transition management platforms for the insurance and financial services industry. FindBob focuses on helping advisors discover opportunities within network, and empowers the enterprise with a transition management operating system that predicts and prevents attrition of assets, attracts new talent, and drives business growth. Additional information is available at www.findbob.io.

For media enquiries:

media@findbob.io
(833) FINDBOB
www.findbob.io

Related Images






Image 1: FindBob Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why GameStop Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are running 6.6% higher in morning trading Monday on no news particular to the video game retailer, though its stock remains one of the most mentioned tickers in internet stock chat rooms. GameStop was, of course, one of the original so-called meme stocks that elevated the stock's market value earlier this year, and though it has pulled back from those early highs, small retail investors remain committed to its turnaround. Chairman Ryan Cohen has a vision of GameStop turning into an e-commerce giant for the video game industry.

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Alibaba Stock?

    Retail investors on Reddit are warming up to the Chinese tech giant again. Does that make it worth considering?

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • The Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best AI stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond. You can skip our detailed analysis of the AI industry, and go directly to see the 5 Best AI Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond. The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products and services has increased manifold over […]

  • Why SunPower Stock Jumped 12.9% Today

    The broad news in the market is that energy stocks are up sharply today. Oil is up 2.4% as I'm writing, in part because Merck is seeking authorization for a COVID-19 treatment, which could help fuel an economic recovery. In general, higher energy usage and fossil fuel prices should help solar energy stocks, and that's helping the industry today.

  • Big banks kick off earnings season this week — here’s what to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi preview the big earnings week ahead.&nbsp;

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Why Tesla Stock Moved Higher on Monday

    One analyst is cheering Tesla's well-timed aggressive efforts to expand its manufacturing capacity.

  • Comcast and Charter stocks could be in for ‘a difficult time,’ analyst warns

    A Raymond James analyst downgraded Comcast and Charter, warning of increased competition and the potential for regulatory headwinds in the cable industry.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.