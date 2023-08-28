Findev (CVE:FDI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0075

The board of Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0075 per share on the 19th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Findev's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Findev's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 3.5% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 54% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Findev Is Still Building Its Track Record

Findev's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 7 years. Findev hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Findev May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings has been rising at 3.5% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Findev is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Findev's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Findev is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Findev has 5 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Findev not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.