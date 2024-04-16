Findev's (CVE:FDI) Dividend Will Be CA$0.0075

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0075 on the 18th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Findev's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 97% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 0.5% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 60% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Findev Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 7 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The most recent annual payment of CA$0.03 is about the same as the annual payment 7 years ago. Findev hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Findev May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Findev hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 0.5% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Findev is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 6 warning signs for Findev (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Findev not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.