FINDING FUNDING: City OKs tax break for Annika Place II

Mar. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — Finding the money to build more affordable housing in Traverse City will take a second try, and this time developer Woda Cooper Companies is going a different route.

City commissioners recently approved the company's request to extend a previous payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal to 50 years. That'll allow the company behind Annika Place to apply to Michigan State Housing Development Authority for a loan to build 52 more one- and two-bedroom apartments next door. Out of those, 19 will be set aside as permanent supportive housing for people who need it, including those in chronic homelessness.

It's the second time in as many years the company asked for, and got, a tax break from the city for what it's calling Annika Place II. Patterson told commissioners MSHDA previously rejected the company's request for Low Income Housing Tax Credits the agency awards on a competitive basis to a limited number of projects each year.

So the company is trying a noncompetitive route, Patterson said. They're still Low Income Housing Tax Credits, but they offer investors a smaller tax break than competitively awarded ones. Projects that use noncompetitive credits need money to fill a large financing gap since they bring in only 44 percent of investor equity compared to competitively awarded ones.

Enter Goodwill of Northern Michigan, which will put up $400,000 in money from Grand Traverse County's American Rescue Plan Act funds, Patterson said Friday.

That, plus a trio of mortgages from MSDHA, should be enough financing, including money specifically for filling financing gaps in permanent supportive housing projects — another ARPA-funded program.

"That came at a critical time, because there was a big gap that MSHDA was wondering if they had enough money and loans to help us, and that $400,000 helped us to get closer," Patterson said.

Dan Buron, with the nonprofit, said county leaders agreed to reallocate the funding so the developer can complete the project. Project-based vouchers will help tenants in the 19 permanent supportive units to make the rent.

Story continues

"That is a rare thing to have, and it's very important for this community and for our efforts to end chronic homelessness," Buron told commissioners.

The project offers a glimpse into the complex world of financing affordable housing. Projects require funding "stacks" from investors, housing agencies and more to be built, property tax breaks to secure that funding and, in many cases, rent subsidies for tenants.

Both phases of Annika Place have project-based vouchers for permanent supportive housing, Patterson said. The Traverse City Housing Commission administers these vouchers, which are attached to a particular housing unit. These vouchers are ultimately funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and allow tenants to pay 30 percent of their month's income for rent, whatever that might be.

While MSHDA generally funds vouchers for permanent supportive housing, Traverse City Housing Commission agreed to put up its project-based vouchers from HUD for Annika Place, Patterson said.

Tenants who aren't applying for permanent supportive housing must earn between 30 and 80 percent of area median income, Patterson said — between $26,970 and $71,920 for a family of four, according to MSHDA.

Those tenants can also use Housing Choice Vouchers, but it's not required, Patterson said. It's another form of subsidy that lets renters make income-based rent payments, and which they can bring with them wherever they're accepted. These are funded through HUD and administered locally through Traverse City Housing Commission and, in Bellaire, Tip of the Mitt Housing.

Patterson said he's hoping he'll know if MSDHA will approve loans for Annika Place II within a few weeks. The developer wants to start construction at 1020 Hastings Street, west of Garfield Avenue and Annika Place, in the summer.

"We've talked to MSDHA about our timeline, and winter is coming," he said, laughing as the snow fell on Friday.

If approved and constructed, the company would pay 6 percent of net shelter rents to Traverse City instead of property taxes, city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said.

That's the cost of rents paid, minus that of certain utilities. Patterson said the 50-year term aligns with the length of the MSHDA loans, and the developer must keep the entire building as affordable housing for the length of that mortgage.

The city previously granted a 16-year PILOT, likely to be renewed since financing would have required affordable housing over 45 years.

Meanwhile, construction continues at the first phase of Annika Place. Patterson showed city commissioners a video demonstrating the panelized building methods that can cut up to six weeks off build times. By sourcing these panels from an offsite factory, contractors can simultaneously lay the foundations while the factory starts making panels.

That also saves the company money, since for Annika Place II the company has to comply with prevailing wage laws for onsite construction work, Patterson said.

Annika Place should be ready for its first tenants in April, with all 53 units already leased, Patterson said.

The company also has a 260-applicant waitlist, and they'll get a shot at an apartment in the second phase.