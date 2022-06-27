Findit Inc Announces New Transfer Agent - ClearTrust

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, announces the selection of a new Stock Transfer Agent Firm, ClearTrust. ClearTrust is a full-service stock transfer agent, serving public and private companies and community banks.

Findit Inc has entered into an agreement with ClearTrust and begun the migration process. The full migration process should be completed by the end of June, at which point a Shareholder meeting will be conducted and information on how Shareholders can interact with ClearTrust will be given. As stated on the ClearTrust website "ClearTrust offers robust shareholder record keeping and compliance services to growing issuers, with services that include online account access, compliance support, corporate governance consulting, paying agent services, corporate action processing, DRIP maintenance, proxy administration, assistance with DTC eligibility, and solving unique issuer problems. Our founders were motivated to create a positive difference in the securities industry rooted in decency, helpfulness, and integrity."

Tom Powers (Secretary of Findit Inc) stated, "We are excited to work with ClearTrust and we have been very impressed so far with their diligence and professionalism. Switching to such a well-established firm is a critical step in our overall growth plans. As we complete the migration and can then utilize ClearTrusts' full services I think all our Shareholders will see a much more streamlined process for things like depositing certificates and other such activities. We are also working hard on our day-to-day business, serving clients, generating content and continuing to develop the Findit product and monetization model. As we continue to progress the company from both an administrative and technical angle we look forward to a bright future."

In other News Findit Inc has also completed the companies Full Year 2021 and Q1 2022 audit and filings with the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants and The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook.

About The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook

The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook was formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1997, with a principal focus of representing public companies before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, FINRA, OTC Markets, LLC, and the various state securities authorities. Thomas C. Cook, Esq., the firm's principal attorney, has over two decades of experience in corporate and securities law, including but not limited to corporate formation and governance, securities registrations and compliance, mergers and acquisitions, and the issuance of securities-related opinions. Mr. Cook received his bachelor of arts from Occidental College in 1990 and his Juris Doctor from Whittier Law School in 1993.

About BF Borgers CPA, PC

At BF Borgers CPA, PC, we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness, Quality.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

