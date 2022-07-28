Fine Arts Logistics Market, Growing sales of fine arts logistics due to sales on E-commerce platforms to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Arts Logistics Market size is expected to grow by USD 779.34 million between 2021 and 2026, at a CAGR of 4.22%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. This report extensively covers fine arts logistics market segmentation by end-user (art dealers and galleries, auction houses, museums and art fairs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The fine arts logistics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., Lotus Fine Arts, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art among others.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Driver

The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms is one of the major drivers propelling the fine arts logistics industry. Fine artists are being pushed to sell their work at competitive prices through their internet portals by the rising popularity of online commerce, particularly in developing nations. Customers are influenced by marketing and advertising, and online platforms make it simple to find precise product information. One of the main reasons influencing the sales of fine arts products through online distribution channels is the availability of quick shipping options and a wide selection of products online.

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Challenge

The fine arts logistics market will face significant challenges from high operational expenses and competitive pricing. The fine arts logistics market is becoming more competitive in terms of service price due to the rise in demand for specialized professional supply chain solutions and value-added services (VAS) on a global scale. The industry requires a highly capital-intensive infrastructure, including a sizable fleet of vehicles and containers at ports, warehouses with cutting-edge technology that are dedicated to storing various types of fine art products, and experienced labor to handle delicate fine art products. To compete in the market, these logistics service providers must limit their operational expenses.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 779.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

