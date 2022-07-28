U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Fine Arts Logistics Market, Growing sales of fine arts logistics due to sales on E-commerce platforms to boost market growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fine Arts Logistics Market size is expected to grow by USD 779.34 million between 2021 and 2026, at a CAGR of 4.22%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. This report extensively covers fine arts logistics market segmentation by end-user (art dealers and galleries, auction houses, museums and art fairs, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The fine arts logistics market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., Lotus Fine Arts, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art among others.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Driver

The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms is one of the major drivers propelling the fine arts logistics industry. Fine artists are being pushed to sell their work at competitive prices through their internet portals by the rising popularity of online commerce, particularly in developing nations. Customers are influenced by marketing and advertising, and online platforms make it simple to find precise product information. One of the main reasons influencing the sales of fine arts products through online distribution channels is the availability of quick shipping options and a wide selection of products online. Buy Sample Report.

Key Fine Arts Logistics Market Challenge

The fine arts logistics market will face significant challenges from high operational expenses and competitive pricing. The fine arts logistics market is becoming more competitive in terms of service price due to the rise in demand for specialized professional supply chain solutions and value-added services (VAS) on a global scale. The industry requires a highly capital-intensive infrastructure, including a sizable fleet of vehicles and containers at ports, warehouses with cutting-edge technology that are dedicated to storing various types of fine art products, and experienced labor to handle delicate fine art products. To compete in the market, these logistics service providers must limit their operational expenses. Request Sample Report

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 779.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asian Logistics Agencies Srl

  • 10.4 Clasquin SA

  • 10.5 Crown Worldwide Group

  • 10.6 DB Schenker

  • 10.7 Deutsche Post AG

  • 10.8 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.9 hasenkamp Holding GmbH

  • 10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vulcan Fine Art

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-arts-logistics-market-growing-sales-of-fine-arts-logistics-due-to-sales-on-e-commerce-platforms-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301594304.html

SOURCE Technavio

