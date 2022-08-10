Fine Arts Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 779.34 million Due to Emergence Of Online Retail And E-commerce Channels | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.22%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global fine arts logistics market as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the fine arts logistics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Geography

Report

Fine Arts Logistics Market Vendor Insights

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fine arts logistics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

The element that provides a competitive edge in the market is VAS provided by the vendors. In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. With the growing trade in fine arts in many countries, such as the US, the UK, and China, there is a surge in the need for fine arts logistics services from various art dealers, galleries, auction houses, and organizers of art fairs and exhibitions.

In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. The competition is increasing as the vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by continuously adapting to the changing marketplace. Fine arts dealers, galleries, and museums have elevated expectations from fine arts logistics vendors for the scheduled transportation of fine arts products.

For instance, vendors such as Asian Logistics Agencies Srl offers solutions for fine arts logistics for every kind of event such as furniture and design exhibitions and marble exhibitions. The company offers services such as forwarding, logistics and distribution, food and beverage logistics, expo and event logistics, fine art transport, and E-business.

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fine arts logistics market report covers the following areas:

Fine Arts Logistics Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fine arts logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fine arts logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fine arts logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fine arts logistics market vendors

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 779.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

