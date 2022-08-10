U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Fine Arts Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 779.34 million Due to Emergence Of Online Retail And E-commerce Channels | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.22%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global fine arts logistics market as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the fine arts logistics market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast periodThe data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fine Arts Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read FREE Sample for more insights on the scope and value chain analysis

Fine Arts Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

  • End-user

  • Geography

Want to get Segment-based Insights and Regional Contributions, Request for Sample
Report

Fine Arts Logistics Market Vendor Insights

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fine arts logistics Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art are some of the major market participants.

  • The element that provides a competitive edge in the market is VAS provided by the vendors. In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. With the growing trade in fine arts in many countries, such as the US, the UK, and China, there is a surge in the need for fine arts logistics services from various art dealers, galleries, auction houses, and organizers of art fairs and exhibitions.

  • In addition, advances in event logistics processes by incorporating IT platforms will help vendors increase their efficiency and effectiveness. The competition is increasing as the vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by continuously adapting to the changing marketplace. Fine arts dealers, galleries, and museums have elevated expectations from fine arts logistics vendors for the scheduled transportation of fine arts products.

  • For instance, vendors such as Asian Logistics Agencies Srl offers solutions for fine arts logistics for every kind of event such as furniture and design exhibitions and marble exhibitions. The company offers services such as forwarding, logistics and distribution, food and beverage logistics, expo and event logistics, fine art transport, and E-business.

Download Sample Now and get Insights on Vendor Offerings and their Strategic
Initiatives

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fine arts logistics market report covers the following areas:

Fine Arts Logistics Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fine arts logistics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fine arts logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fine arts logistics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fine arts logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The public warehousing market share is expected to increase to USD 46.88 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the logistics market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 71.96 billion at a progressing CAGR of 1.39%

Fine Arts Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 779.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Asian Logistics Agencies Srl, Charles Kendall Group, Clasquin SA, CONVELIO SAS, Crown Worldwide Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DMS International Ltd., FedEx Corp., hasenkamp Holding GmbH, Katolec Corp., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lotus Fine Arts, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Rangel Logistics Solutions, SOS Global GmbH, Star Worldwide Group Pvt. Ltd., United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd., and Vulcan Fine Art

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Art dealers and galleries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Auction houses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Museum and art fair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Asian Logistics Agencies Srl

  • 10.4 Clasquin SA

  • 10.5 Crown Worldwide Group

  • 10.6 DB Schenker

  • 10.7 Deutsche Post AG

  • 10.8 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.9 hasenkamp Holding GmbH

  • 10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

  • 10.11 United Artlogistics Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vulcan Fine Art

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fine-arts-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-779-34-million-due-to-emergence-of-online-retail-and-e-commerce-channels--17-000-technavio-reports-301602521.html

SOURCE Technavio

