Fine dining coming to the former Puck Food Hall site. Here's a look at what's planned.

Puck Food Hall may soon get a fairy tale-like revival — well, sort of.

Developer Jared Welch plans to turn the 8,000-square-foot space into a new fine dining restaurant called Fable. Puck Food Hall closed in 2020.

Welch is seeking an $180,000 development loan from the Center City Development Corp., an affiliate board for the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC).

According to the loan application, the total cost of the project is an estimated $1.4 million. The development loan funds would be used primarily for infrastructure and interior improvements, according to the application.

A rendering of the inside of Fable at 409 S. Main St. in Downtown Memphis. The fine dining restaurant concept is planned in the former site of Puck Food Hall.

Fable would replace the former restaurant space on the ground floor of 409 S. Main St. The three-story building is also home to an event space on the third floor and Lucky Cowboy speakeasy on the basement level. The second floor is currently vacant and will be used as a speculative office space or an event space for rent in the future, according to the DMC staff report. Lucky Cowboy opened as a pop-up in summer 2022.

Renovation work has already began on the first floor. An increase in construction costs have forced the developers to look toward a development loan to help cover costs, according to the staff report. With construction already underway, Fable is expected to open in early 2024.

Outside of 409 S. Main St. in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Fable, a new fine dining restaurant, is expected to open on the first floor of the building in the former Puck Food Hall site.

Welch is a partner in 409 S. Main LLC purchased the property at 409 S. Main St. in August 2021 for $2.9 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. Welch also owns Black Sheep Catering, which operates out of the building.

The development loan will be discussed at the upcoming Center City Development Corp. meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m.

Other notable items on the CCDC agenda

After Burners cigar bar is seeking a $30,000 development grant to help with a $120,000 buildout at 109 G.E. Patterson Ave. The cigar bar will include a walk-in humidor, retail area and a beer and coffee bar.

Developer Andre Stephens is seeking a $25,000 Good Neighbor grant to help with sidewalk and property repairs at 340-46 E. Georgia Ave.

