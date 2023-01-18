U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,928.86
    -62.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,296.96
    -613.89 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,957.01
    -138.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.36
    -29.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.12
    -1.06 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -0.1600 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8910
    +0.6830 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,811.71
    -491.44 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.34
    -14.32 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

FineMark Holdings, Inc.
·13 min read
FineMark Holdings, Inc.

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT) company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported net revenues of $102.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $94.6 million in 2021. Net income for 2022 was $22.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to $25 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, reported for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022 net revenues were $23.1 million, compared to $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $3.1 million, or $.26 per diluted shares, compared with net income of $7 million, or $.59 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

"The most significant drivers of FineMark's success are the extraordinary talents of our associates, the strength of our balance sheet, and an unwavering commitment to our culture of service. In 2022, our associates exceeded expectations, overcoming difficult market conditions and a massive hurricane, on the heels of the COVID pandemic.

Hurricane Ian caused unimaginable damage and inflicted hardships, particularly on the communities and people in Southwest Florida, where FineMark has a significant presence. I have been deeply inspired by the work of our associates in helping each other and the broader community in the aftermath of the storm.

On the financial front, the twin shocks of inflation and rising interest rates have rocked the equity and bond markets, resulting in the worst annual performance of bonds since inception of the Bloomberg Bond index in 1976 and U.S. stock markets since 2008.

After a period of difficulties such as this, we assess our performance based on how well we have risen to the challenges, and I am proud of what was accomplished in 2022."

Financial highlights for full-year and fourth quarter 2022 on a year-over-year basis include:

  • Net interest income increased to $69.9 in 2022 from $64.7 million for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $15.9 million compared to $17.2 for the fourth quarter of 2021, due in part to the significant rise in interest rates.

  • Despite rising interest rates, loan production totaled $754 million for the year and $236 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $934 million in 2021 and $205 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net loans grew 12% year-over-year, increasing from just under $2 billion in 2021 to $2.23 billion in 2022.

  • Deposits increased 3% to $2.8 billion, despite moving approximately $370 million from deposit accounts into Treasuries.

  • Trust fees remained flat year-over-year at $26.6 million despite double digit declines in the S&P, Nasdaq and bond market. For the fourth quarter 2022, trust fees were $6.4 million compared to $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Net asset inflows from new and existing trust clients reached $705 million during 2022, a 21% increase compared to $583 million in 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 represented a 31% increase with net asset inflows of $237 million compared to $181 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Asset quality remains pristine, with non-performing loans to total loans at .03%, down from an already low .04%. Additionally, the Bank's criticized assets decreased to $2.8 million at the end of 2022, from $15.4 million in 2021, which is a testament to the relationships we build with clients and the Bank's conservative credit culture.

  • The Bank added 1,247 new client households in 2022 (including 263 new investment relationships), compared to 1,186 new client households in 2021.

  • FineMark's Sports Management division welcomed 20 new professional athletes in 2022, bringing the total to 228.

The dramatic rate increases in 2022, as the Fed continued attempts to stem inflation, created unanticipated challenges for the year. The federal funds rate increased much more rapidly than in past cycles of monetary tightening and took a toll on earnings, as the cost of funding rose dramatically.

This rapid rise in interest rates adversely impacted FineMark through the Bank's sweep accounts. Each night, investment clients' cash is automatically transferred into a higher yielding bank money market account. The interest rate for sweep accounts rose from 0.10% in January to 4.14% in December. In addition to the higher costs on these accounts, approximately $370 million was moved from deposits held at the Bank to Treasuries in the Bank's investment area, providing a higher yield to clients. The deposits were replaced, in part, by overnight borrowings from the Federal Reserve at the Fed Funds rate, which rose from 0.07% at the start of 2022 to 4.3% in December. These two sources contributed to reduced earnings in 2022.

The overall decline in value of both stocks and bonds, has also reduced asset-based fee income. Having these two asset classes fall so much over the same period is highly unusual. Looking at calendar year returns for the S&P 500 and 10-year Treasury bonds over the last 95 years, 2022 is an outlier in terms of such negative returns for both stocks and bonds.

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income totaled $69.9 million, 8% higher than 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, FineMark's net interest income totaled $15.9 million, down 7% from fourth quarter 2021. Between March and October 2022, rates increased five times totaling 300 basis points. As a result, the fourth quarter bore the weight of those increases, plus two additional rate hikes to end the year.

The rising rates in the fourth quarter increased interest expense and, to a lesser degree, higher loan yields offset the rising cost of deposits and overnight borrowings. The Bank's net interest margin decreased to 2.11% in 2022, down from 2.24% in 2021. The net interest margin also decreased for the fourth quarter of 2022, coming in at 1.90% compared to 2.24% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Approximately 25% of total loans float with changes in interest rates. Most of the remaining loans reset on 5 and 7-year intervals and would not keep pace with the speed of the Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Non-Interest Income

As of December 31, 2022, assets under management and administration totaled $5.9 billion, down slightly from $6.2 billion at year-end 2021. On average, the Bank's assets under administration consist of 60% equities, 23% bonds, 12% Cash and 5% other. The Bank's trust and estate settlement fees were flat for the year, in spite of the decline in the U.S. equity ( S&P down 19.4%, Nasdaq down 33% for the year) and bond markets (Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index down 13% for the year+).

The Bank continued to add assets from new and existing clients totaling $705 million for the year and $237 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 21% increase compared to full year 2021 and a 31% increase over fourth quarter 2021, respectively. This is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise and service provided by our associates.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased to $71.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, up 15% from $62.2 million in 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, non-interest expense totaled $18 million, a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. Several factors contributed to the increase including two new locations opened in 2022, 28 new associates were hired bank wide, and FineMark proactively increased the salaries of a number of existing associates to remain competitive in a tight labor market. In order to preserve our high service levels as we grow, the hiring of additional associates and investments in technology (information systems) is expected.

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained pristine in 2022 and the same is expected for 2023. The Bank's criticized assets were reduced to 1% of total capital reserves or $2.8 million in 2022, compared to 5% or $15.4 million at the end of 2021. FineMark remains committed to maintaining high credit standards through a relationship-centered approach to lending. Loan decisions are based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation.

As of December 31, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $730 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans, nearly flat compared to $729 thousand or 0.04% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The current allowance for loan losses is $23.2 million (or 1.03% of gross loans). Management believes the Bank's reserves continue to be sufficient to support risks in the loan portfolio.

Capital

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On December 31, 2022, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.36%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.86%.

Rising interest rates throughout the past few quarters resulted in a $78 million net unrealized loss on the Bank's investment portfolio. This unrealized loss does not reflect bond credit quality; rather, it shows how rapidly interest rates have increased.

On a yearly basis, return on average equity (ROAE) decreased to 8.17% in 2022, compared to 9.66% in 2021. ROAE was 4.92% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 9.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

"As we look to 2023, elevated interest rates will likely remain a significant headwind, however I am confident our associates will continue to excel and provide the highest levels of service and stewardship, just as they have while navigating the past year and since FineMark's inception. In addition, the Bank has made a multimillion-dollar commitment to technology enhancements to include a new application that offers clients a holistic view of their banking and investment accounts, as well as tools to enhance our investment management processes.

The people who come to work here each day have a commitment to the long-term success of this company and I firmly believe we will continue to create shareholder value in all types of environments in the coming year and beyond."

FineMark will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9am Eastern Time, January 19, 2023. Individuals interested in joining the call should register at https://ir.finemarkbank.com/. Please join the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start to allow time for login.

FineMark Holdings, Inc., the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, with $3.6 billion in total assets and $6 billion in assets under management and Administration. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services, including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT.

For more information contact:

Ryan Roberts, Investor Relations
239.461.3850
investorrelations@finemarkbank.com
Website address: www.finemarkbank.com

FineMark Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter 2022
Unaudited

YTD

$ in thousands except for share data

4th Qtr 2022

3rd Qtr 2022

2nd Qtr 2022

1st Qtr 2022

4th Qtr 2021

2022

2021

$ Earnings

Net Interest Income

$

15,889

$

18,079

18,386

17,539

17,155

$

69,893

$

64,689

Provision (credit) for loan loss

$

1,039

$

121

836

449

18

$

2,445

$

31

Non-interest Income (excl. gains and losses)

$

7,224

$

7,342

7,648

8,191

7,712

$

30,405

$

29,024

Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale

$

-

$

-

-

-

-

$

-

$

902

Gains and losses on debt extinguishment

$

-

$

505

1,226

618

(244

)

$

2,349

$

(1,199

)

Gain on termination of swap

$

-

$

-

-

-

1,212

$

-

$

1,212

Non-interest Expense

$

18,011

$

18,660

17,700

17,000

17,161

$

71,371

$

62,208

Earnings before income taxes

$

4,063

$

7,145

8,724

8,899

8,656

$

28,831

$

32,389

Income Taxes

$

933

$

1,757

1,747

2,027

1,653

$

6,464

$

7,362

Net Earnings

$

3,130

$

5,388

6,977

6,872

7,003

$

22,367

$

25,027

Basic earnings per share

$

0.27

$

0.46

0.60

0.59

0.60

$

1.91

$

2.43

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.26

$

0.45

0.59

0.58

0.59

$

1.89

$

2.39

Performance Ratios

Return on average assets*

0.36

%

0.62

%

0.80

%

0.80

%

0.88

%

0.64

%

0.83

%

Return on risk weighted assets*

0.63

%

1.12

%

1.43

%

1.46

%

1.55

%

1.12

%

1.39

%

Return on average equity*

4.92

%

7.97

%

10.28

%

9.17

%

9.22

%

8.17

%

9.66

%

Yield on earning assets*

3.17

%

2.92

%

2.66

%

2.52

%

2.67

%

2.82

%

2.74

%

Cost of funds*

1.27

%

0.76

%

0.46

%

0.41

%

0.46

%

0.73

%

0.53

%

Net Interest Margin*

1.90

%

2.16

%

2.22

%

2.14

%

2.24

%

2.11

%

2.24

%

Efficiency ratio

77.93

%

71.98

%

64.93

%

64.52

%

69.70

%

71.16

%

66.59

%

Capital

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.36

%

9.35

%

9.16

%

9.22

%

9.73

%

9.36

%

9.73

%

Common equity risk-based capital ratio

17.01

%

17.41

%

16.81

%

16.96

%

17.24

%

17.01

%

17.24

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.01

%

17.41

%

16.81

%

16.96

%

17.24

%

17.01

%

17.24

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

19.86

%

20.30

%

20.03

%

20.25

%

20.64

%

19.86

%

20.64

%

Book value per share

$

22.11

$

21.81

$

22.73

$

23.82

$

26.29

$

22.11

$

26.29

Tangible book value per share

$

22.11

$

21.81

$

22.73

$

23.82

$

26.29

$

22.11

$

26.29

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(227

)

$

(176

)

(24

)

(13

)

541

$

(440

)

$

530

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans

-0.01

%

-0.01

%

-0.00

%

-0.00

%

0.03

%

-0.02

%

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses

$

23,168

$

21,902

21,605

20,745

20,283

$

23,168

$

20,283

Allowance to total loans

1.03

%

1.02

%

1.01

%

1.01

%

1.01

%

1.03

%

1.01

%

Nonperforming loans

$

730

$

692

706

714

729

$

730

$

729

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

-

-

-

$

-

$

-

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.04

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans)

1-4 Family

49.0

%

50.2

%

49.5

%

50.7

%

51.8

%

49.0

%

51.8

%

Commercial Loans

9.5

%

9.1

%

9.5

%

10.4

%

10.2

%

9.5

%

10.2

%

Commercial Real Estate

24.4

%

24.1

%

24.3

%

23.2

%

21.7

%

24.4

%

21.7

%

Construction Loans

9.0

%

8.3

%

8.5

%

7.8

%

8.3

%

9.0

%

8.3

%

Other Loans

8.1

%

8.3

%

8.2

%

7.9

%

8.0

%

8.1

%

8.0

%

End of Period Balances

Assets

$

3,554,370

$

3,455,462

3,527,841

3,489,146

3,377,198

$

3,554,370

$

3,377,198

Debt securities

$

1,113,981

$

1,129,272

1,164,449

1,209,357

978,228

$

1,113,981

$

978,228

Loans, net of allowance

$

2,228,236

$

2,125,751

2,115,137

2,032,426

1,996,362

$

2,228,236

$

1,996,362

Deposits

$

2,818,491

$

2,919,206

2,951,656

2,954,042

2,734,120

$

2,818,491

$

2,734,120

Other borrowings

$

118,444

$

40,760

2,543

1,507

1,873

$

118,444

$

1,873

Subordinated Debt

$

33,545

$

33,483

40,961

40,940

40,919

$

33,545

$

40,919

FHLB Advances

$

286,100

$

175,000

240,000

192,951

264,016

$

286,100

$

264,016

Shareholders' Equity

$

260,307

$

256,348

266,800

277,814

305,062

$

260,307

$

305,062

Trust and Investment

Fee Income

$

6,390

$

6,477

6,752

6,998

7,030

$

26,617

$

26,638

Assets Under Administration

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,392,768

$

5,464,847

6,009,657

6,200,407

5,739,551

$

6,200,407

$

5,091,408

Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income

$

314,992

$

(204,456

)

(675,883

)

(395,125

)

279,391

$

(960,472

)

$

526,048

Net client asset flows

$

237,012

$

132,377

131,073

204,375

181,465

$

704,837

$

582,951

Balance at end of period

$

5,944,772

$

5,392,768

5,464,847

6,009,657

6,200,407

$

5,944,772

$

6,200,407

Percentage of AUA that are managed

88

%

88

%

88

%

88

%

88

%

88

%

88

%

Stock Valuation

Closing Market Price (OTCQX)

$

29.75

$

29.25

29.05

33.25

33.60

$

29.75

$

33.60

Multiple of Tangible Book Value

1.35

1.34

1.28

1.40

1.28

1.35

1.28

*annualized

SOURCE: FineMark Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735823/FineMark-Holdings-Inc-Reports-Full-Year-and-Fourth-Quarter-2022-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • Markets, sector indices reverse course to show losses in the afternoon session

    Stocks are turning lower following earlier gains in the day, driven by weak retail sales data and recession concerns.

  • Tech layoffs were a ‘rip the Band-Aid off moment’ for Microsoft: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft laying off 10,000 employees, its plans for AI and ChatGPT, and its efforts to complete its deal with Activision.&nbsp;

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Dow drops over 600 points, posts worst day of year after weak economic data, hawkish Fed remarks erase inflation cheer

    U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Wednesday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index booking their worst day in over a month.

  • 14 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]

  • 3 of the Cheapest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet to Buy Right Now

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 5.2% to 9.7%, are exceptionally inexpensive and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has garnered investor interest since its initial public offering in late 2021. Its first full year of production was somewhat disappointing, with production volume at less than half its current 50,000 unit annual capacity. The drop on Wednesday comes after the release of a study on brand value shows just how far electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla has risen.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Medical Properties Trust in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As you may have heard, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) buys and develops hospital space, then leases it out to hospital operators, collecting a tidy rent check for years thereafter -- or selling it at a profit to generate cash for more acquisitions. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is one of the healthcare sector's largest, so it's no surprise that investors are curious about how much money an investment from a decade ago might have made. Let's do a few quick calculations to see how this business performed before examining whether it can be a good investment moving forward.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak

    U.S. stocks slid Wednesday after the government's monthly retail sales report showed a slowdown in consumer spending activity, while a reading on wholesale inflation showed cooling prices.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock Has Tripled in 2023 -- and Could Have More Room to Run

    DermTech markets genomic tests that are used to diagnose melanoma. The company hasn't reported its full-year 2022 revenue yet, but CEO John Dobak warned in November that it's likely to come in below the previous guidance range. On Jan. 5, 2023, DermTech announced positive coverage decisions from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Here's what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said about cutting 10,000 jobs

    Here's the memo that Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella posted to explain why the software giant is cutting 10,000 jobs.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Was Sliding Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were moving lower Wednesday after the company announced a restructuring plan that included laying off roughly 6% of its non-clinician workforce, or about 300 people, and reducing its real estate footprint. The moves come as a number of other tech companies have announced layoffs and as Teladoc has struggled in the aftermath of its pandemic boom. In a letter to employees shared through a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, CEO Jason Gorevic said the layoff decision was difficult, but the company is cutting people whose roles are redundant.

  • Analysts Expect Breakeven For Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Before Long

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Rumble Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:RUM ) business as it appears the company may be on...

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks That Can Set You Up for Life

    Many would-be growth stocks out there are trading at valuations that aren't nearly as high as they were just a year or two ago. A couple of stocks that should be on your radar right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's take a closer look at these two "cheap" growth stocks.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street reverses gains as hawkish Fed officials douse easing inflation cheer

    Wall Street's main indexes reversed gains by early afternoon on Wednesday as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials sparked worries that the central bank may not be pausing interest rate hikes any time soon. Markets reacted positively to data, which showed retail sales and producer prices declined more than expected in December. However, the gains were short-lived as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester stressed on the need to raise rates beyond 5% to bring inflation to heel.