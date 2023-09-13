FINEOS Corporation Holdings Insiders Added €1.5m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc (ASX:FCL). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Michael Kelly for AU$1.0m worth of shares, at about AU$1.32 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$1.89. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While FINEOS Corporation Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at FINEOS Corporation Holdings over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director William Mullaney bought AU$32k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership Of FINEOS Corporation Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, FINEOS Corporation Holdings insiders have about 0.6% of the stock, worth approximately AU$4.0m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FINEOS Corporation Holdings Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think FINEOS Corporation Holdings insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FINEOS Corporation Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for FINEOS Corporation Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

