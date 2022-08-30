U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.26
    -17.35 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,985.13
    -113.86 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,977.07
    -40.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.23
    -4.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.72
    -4.29 (-4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0730
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1668
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5220
    -0.1880 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.31
    +208.66 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.79
    +2.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.54
    -28.77 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Fineqia Acquires Full IP Rights of its Debt Issuance Software Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FNQQF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the purchase of the Fineqia platform ("platform") from Nivaura Ltd. The acquisition includes the software code and associated intellectual property of the fintech platform, which enables the placement of debt and equity instruments.

Fineqia LOGO (CNW Group/Fineqia International Inc.)
Fineqia LOGO (CNW Group/Fineqia International Inc.)

Nivaura is a U.K.-based blockchain company that has also delivered solutions to the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Singapore's DBX Bank. Fineqia is a shareholder in Nivaura Ltd and signed the agreement in Feb. 2021 to purchase the software on an exclusive perpetual royalty free licence basis. The transfer of the IP was undertaken over the past few months and completed this month.

The platform incorporates vital functionalities such as price discovery, subscriptions, redemptions, risk management, marketing, back-office processes, and the scheduling of transactions. The platform can connect to the Ethereum blockchain to interact and execute smart contracts to record transaction details.

"IP ownership enables us to potentially do more in both TradFi (traditional finance) and the decentralized web 3.0," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "With a proprietary platform, we get more flexibility to change to rapidly evolving market requirements."

The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy to invest in or acquire companies or technologies developing and propagating blockchain-based financial solutions that are adjunct to the Company's core business of placing debt and equity securities. The acquisition price represents less than 1% of Fineqia's market capitalisation.

In addition, the Company advises that Stephen McCann, the Company's long-time former Chief Financial Officer, has rejoined the Company as interim CFO. Cheryl Kong has resigned as CFO and a director of the Company. The Company thanks Ms. Kong for her contributions to the Company.

ABOUT FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Fineqia International is a listed Canadian company, with its operations based in London, UK. Its shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in Toronto, and it has quoted stock symbols in the US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). This parent company outlines the corporate governance, culture, processes and strategy for the company and its subsidiaries. Its activities include investments in a growing portfolio of blockchain and fintech companies and technologies worldwide.

For more information, visit www.fineqia.com

ABOUT NIVAURA

Over the last six years, Nivaura has taken a leading role in bringing efficiency to the primary markets, and through its active dialogue with regulators and capital markets participants, it has driven key innovations in digitalisation and automation. Nivaura is continuing to work with the industry to refine its fully flexible technology, which is an easily adaptable white-label solution for capital markets participants to configure seamless digital journeys for their clients. This also enables a bank's clients to try innovations in a controlled environment in parallel with modes of operating that they are accustomed to - for example issuing traditional and tokenised securities through a single and seamless digital platform.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fineqia-acquires-full-ip-rights-of-its-debt-issuance-software-platform-301614758.html

SOURCE Fineqia International Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c0338.html

Recommended Stories

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.53% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Retail darling Bed Bath & Beyond extends rally ahead of strategic update

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's shares extended their rally on Tuesday ahead of a strategy update from the struggling retailer this week that has sparked hopes of the company nearing a funding deal of about $400 million. "Investors are optimistic that it could be set to announce a $400 million loan deal," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said on Tuesday. The "meme" stock is on track for its best month since its debut in 1992, having risen about 180% in August after a rally and u-turn triggered by billionaire Ryan Cohen's sale of his 9.8% stake almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes.

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.89, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session.

  • Big Lots (BIG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Big Lots (BIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.60% and 0.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000 according to Reddit. If you want to see more top stock picks of Redditors for building out a $1,000 portfolio, check out the 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit. The frenzy around meme stocks like Bed Bath & […]

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Top Funds Ignore Nvidia But Scoop Up Shares In This Chip Stock

    While industry peer Nvidia continues to suffer, Monolithic Power eyes a buy point as the company's growth accelerates.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work

  • FTSE 100 in the red but Wall Street rebounds after Jackson Hole shock

    Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday after two sessions of losses on fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.